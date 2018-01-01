Happy New Year 2018: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra And Other Celebs Post Wishes

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Sushant Singh Rajput and others celebs extended their wishes to everyone across the world on New Year. Big B posted a message with a picture of himself and also delighted fans with the new blog of the year, along with wonderful pictures of his grandchildren - Navya Naveli Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan. While Priyanka Chopra, who is currently holidaying in London with her family, shared a video of celebrations from River Thames and wrote, "As we watched fireworks light up the London sky on the Thames... Happy New Year world... may 2018 bring us peace, love, happiness and harmony."
Highlights
- Big B posted pictures of Navya and Aaradhya on New Year
- "May 2018 bring us peace, love, happiness and harmony," wrote Priyanka
- Malaika celebrated with Amrita and Sohail
"May the Happy New You have an amazingly," wrote Sushant Singh Rajput, who is Switzerland for a vacation.
Here are New Year 2018 wishes from your favourite celebs.
Malaika Arora partied with sister Amrita, Sohail Khan and his wife Seema.
Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan also posted pictures of himself meeting the Sunday well-wishers. "The well-wishers are in greater enthusiasm .. their love and their voices more passionate and in cheer .. the wave is subdued due to the strappings on the shoulder .. but not the love .. The members of the family step out to nearby dear friends, to bring in the already brought in New Year .. I remain chair bound with my wishes and the calm of the next 365, in wish,.." he wrote on his blog. (You can read Big B's blog on New Year here).
Ahead of the New Year, preparations were on at all full swing across the world celebrations and parties. Bollywood celebrities also gathered together at different parts of Mumbai to ring in the New Year. Vidya Balan hosted a New Year bash at her Mumbai residence. Most of the stars are celebrating the New Year at different destinations across the world.
Happy New Year, folks!