Happy Birthday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 7 Things Only A True Fan Would Know

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu came into the industry like a breath of fresh air 11 years ago with the Telugu film, Ye Maaya Chesave. A decade later, she is one of the most sought-after names in the Telugu and Tamil film industries, in addition to being a businesswoman and a talk show host. The love and adulation that she enjoys from her fans and colleagues were evident on Wednesday as she rang in her 34th birthday with innumerable social media posts and wishes. The actress has forged a strong bond with her fans even off-screen, thanks to her huge presence on platforms such as Instagram.

Samantha regularly gives fans a peek into her life with some lovely pictures. We have picked 10 of our favourite photos to introduce you to the many shades of the actress.

Powerhouse Performer

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has carved a niche for herself as a bankable star with some serious acting chops. And she has proved that she is a force to reckon with across platforms. In addition to films, she will soon also be seen in the web series, The Family Man 2. One of her last releases, Oh Baby, where she played an old woman who finds herself in the body of her 24-year-old self, brought her tremendous critical acclaim.

Fitness Enthusiast

Samantha has always been a fitness enthusiast. But even here she likes to take the path less travelled and tries new forms of workout and exercises to keep her mind and body healthy. This picture of her performing aerial yoga perfectly embodies Samantha's individuality and strength.

Dog Mommy

A large part of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram is filled with photos of her dog, Hash. Their adorable interactions bring out a fun side of Samantha that is a pleasure to witness. This is one dog mommy that we absolutely adore.

Entrepreneur

Samantha has also established her new line of clothing, Saki, and is seen actively producing clothes that are inclusive and sustainable. She also runs a charitable trust, Pratyusha Support, that provides medical support to underprivileged women and children

Green Warrior

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an advocate of sustainable living. She practised what she preached by starting her own vegetable garden at home and uses the produce in her daily meals. She also inspired fans to take the #growwithme challenge and embrace gardening for a greener world.

Fashionista

The actress has steadily gained the reputation of one of the most fashionable actresses in the South Indian film industry. From traditional to casual chic, there is nothing that the actress cannot pull off.

Family Girl

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has always been all about the family. Married to actor Naga Chaitanya, Samantha regularly shares photos and videos of the time she spends with her husband and extended family and friends. We have only one word for her: Goals!

Well, we love all the myriad facets of Samantha! Tell us your favourite photo of the birthday girl.