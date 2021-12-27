Happy Birthday, Salman Khan: A Look At His 10 Best Dialogues

Salman Khan in a still from Bodyguard. (courtesy youtube)

Highlights Salman Khan celebrates his 56th birthday

The actor is in his Panvel farmhouse

The actor was last seen in 'Antim'

There are superstars and then there is Salman Khan. He has conquered various genres with the ease of a veteran. From much-loved characters to cool dance moves, Salman Khan has offered a lot to the world of Bollywood. The actor, who celebrates his birthday on December 27, is also loved by fans all over the world for his iconic dialogues. Be it romantic couplets or killer one-liners, he can deliver dialogues with the ease of a megastar. And, this is perhaps why Salman Khan's dialogues have become an important part of pop culture today.

On his birthday, we revisit Salman Khan's most famous dialogues for you to remember and even use once in a while, maybe? Take a look:

Let us start with a classic. Salman Khan announced the golden rule of friendship in 1989 in Maine Pyar Kiya and it has stuck around decades later. After all, who has not said, “Dosti ka ek usool hai madam… no sorry, no thank you,” at least once in their life.

“Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di, uske baad mai apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta,” Salman Khan declared in Wanted and gave fans a line that they can use just about anywhere.

No one does romance like Sanjay Leela Bhansali. And, when you throw in Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's chemistry in the mix, you get magic. While Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam has many memorable dialogues, nothing really beats, “Agar tum mujhe yun hi dekhti rahi, toh tumhe mujhse pyaar ho jayega.”

Need a lesson in self-confidence? Follow Salman Khan's mantra from Ready - “Zindagi mein teen cheezein kabhi underestimate mat karna… I, me and myself.”

Salman Khan's movies are replete with inspirational moments. If one line sums it up best, it is the Sultan dialogue: “Koi tumhe tab tak nahi hara sakta jab tak tum khud se na haar jao."

It is amazing how Salman Khan's iconic dialogues fit just about anywhere. Is your sibling acting suspiciously nice? Fall back on this dialogue from Bodyguard and say, “Mujhpe ek ehsaan karna, mujhpe koi ehsaan mat karna.”

In the 2014 film Jai Ho, Salman Khan spoke about the power of the common man when he said, “Aam aadmi sota hua sher hai, ungli mat kar. Jaag gaya toh cheer phaad dega.”

In Tubelight, Salman Khan beautifully broke down the concept of faith when he said, “Yakeen ek tubelight ki tarah hota hai, der se jalta hai, lekin jab jalta hai toh full light kar deta hai.”

It can be hard to remain positive during tough times. But as Salman Khan famously declared in Main Aur Mrs Khanna: “Achche waqt ki ek kharabi hai, achcha waqt khatam ho jaata hai. Lekin bure waqt ki ek achchai hai, ke woh bhi khatam ho jaata hai."

If you ever feel unsure about yourself remember Salman Khan's dialogue from Jai Ho – “One man can make a difference.” Well, we can't help but agree.

Tell us your pick from the list.