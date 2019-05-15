'Happy Birthday, Madhuri Dixit, Most Beautiful Woman On The Planet': How Husband Shriram Nene Made Her Day

Stars such as Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Kiara Advani and others also wished her on her birthday.

'Happy Birthday, Madhuri Dixit, Most Beautiful Woman On The Planet': How Husband Shriram Nene Made Her Day

Madhuri Dixit with her husband Shriram Nene (courtesy Twitter)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Madhuri Dixit's husband tweeted a message wishing her on her birthday
  2. Madhuri Dixit received birthday wishes from her friends in Bollywood
  3. The actress was recently seen in the film 'Kalank'

Superstar Madhuri Dixit turned a year older today and on the occasion of her 52nd birthday, her friends in Bollywood and also her family members wished her on social media. The most adorable birthday greeting came from her husband Dr Shriram Nene, who tweeted a photo of them together and said, "To the most beautiful woman on the planet and my own soul mate, wanted to wish you a very happy birthday and many happy returns. Loving the journey we are on and look forward to amazing things in the future! Love, R." The picture is a simple portrait of the couple. Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene married in the year 1999 and are parents of two sons Arin and Raayan.

Anil Kapoor, with whom Madhuri Dixit famously co-starred in several hit films of the Eighties and Nineties, wrote a special message for her on social media: "Wish you a very happy birthday, Madhuri Dixit! You've always been a wonderful co-star and an even better friend. Working with you has given me memories that I'll cherish forever. Here's to many more! May you stay timeless, fabulous and glamorous as always! Lots of love and light." Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit together starred in films like Beta, Tezaab, Ram Lakhan and many more.

Madhuri Dixit's birthday was also made special by the likes of Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Kiara Advani and others.

Madhuri recently featured in Total Dhamaal and Kalank. She was appreciated for her role in the film Kalank, which was directed by Abhishek Varman. The film also featured Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. The film released on April 17 this year.

Happy birthday, Madhuri Dixit!



