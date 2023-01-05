On Deepika Padukone's Birthday, A Look At Her 5 Best Performances

Deepika Padukone in Piku. (courtesy: YouTube)

Deepika Padukone is a superstar who needs no introduction. The actress-producer-entrepreneur entered the world of cinema after a successful modelling career. Deepika became a household name in 2007 with her Bollywood debut Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Over the years, Deepika has earned herself several national and international accolades for her work in the field of cinema and philanthropy. After impressing the world with her acting skills, the actress also made her debut as a producer with Chappak. On her birthday, we look at some of her best performances.

1.Piku - Sony Liv

Deepika Paudkone received widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Piku, a strong-willed and independent woman, who is the care-giver of her ageing father played by Amitabh Bachchan. She received several awards for her performance, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actress.





2 "Padmaavat"– YouTube

Deepika Padukone's performance was universally praised in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. The film also starred Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.





3.Bajirao Mastani – Jio Cinema

Deepika Padukone's second collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali saw her play the role of Mastani, a warrior princess, who is the second wife of the Maratha warrior, Bajirao. The film was a critical and commercial success, and Deepika received numerous awards for her performance.





4.Tamasha – Netflix

One of Deepika Padukone's best performances, Tamasha saw her play the role of Tara, a free-spirited woman who helps the protagonist, Ved (Ranbir Kapoor) rediscover his true identity. The film received mixed reviews, but Deepika's performance and her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor was widely praised.





5.Cocktail– Jio Cinema

Deepika Padukone received widespread acclaim for her performance in the 2012 film Cocktail. Considered a turning point in her career, she played the role of Veronica, a carefree and independent woman who is torn between love and friendship. Her portrayal of the role was praised for its depth and complexity. She also won several accolades for the film.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan.