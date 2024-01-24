Hanu-Man Box Office Collection Day 12: Teja Sajja's Film Shows No Sign Of Slowing Down

A still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

If there was a film in the Sankranti race that left moviegoers and trade analysts pleasantly surprised with its story as well as theatrical performance, it is Hanu-Man. Described as the first Telugu-language superhero film,Hanu-Man is having a dream run at the box office. The film, headlined by Teja Sajja, is continuing its steady performance by making ₹1.25 crore on Tuesday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared. In his tweet, the expert offered a breakdown of the day-wise collection of the past several days and wrote: “#Hanu-Man [Week 2] Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 4.02 cr, Sun 5.25 cr, Mon 2.30 cr, Tue 1.25 cr. Total: ₹ 37.79 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi version. #Boxoffice #Telugu version in #NorthIndia [Week 2]: Fri 9 lacs, Sat 15 lacs, Sun 18 lacs, Mon 7 lacs, Tue 4 lacs. Total: ₹ 2.30 cr.”

Similarly, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan in a post on X [formerly Twitter] also shared that Hanu-Man has zoomed past the "₹225 cr gross-mark" globally. Sharing worldwide collections, he wrote: “#Hanu-Man WW Box Office. Hanu-Man zooms past ₹225 cr gross mark. Heading straight for ₹250 cr club. Day 1 - ₹ 21.35 cr, Day 2 - ₹ 29.72 cr [Including Additional Premieres], Day 3 - ₹ 24.16 cr, Day 4 - ₹ 25.63 cr, Day 5 - ₹ 19.57 cr, Day 6 - ₹ 15.40 cr, Day 7 - ₹ 14.75 cr, Day 8 - ₹ 14.20 cr, Day 9 - ₹ 20.37 cr, Day 10 - ₹ 23.9 cr, Day 11 - ₹ 9.36 cr. Day 12 - ₹ 7.20 cr, Total - ₹ 225.62 cr.”

#Hanuman WW Box Office



Hanuman zooms past ₹225 cr gross mark.



Heading straight for ₹250 cr club.



Day 1 - ₹ 21.35 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 29.72 cr [Including Additional… pic.twitter.com/y5Nj0jQljp — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 24, 2024

About the film, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee wrote: “Prasanth Varma's Hanu-Man, touted as the first Telugu-language superhero movie, scores in terms of scale and ambition. The execution, notwithstanding a few visual and ideational highs (most of them CGI-driven), struggles at times to keep pace what the film's racing inner pulse. The disconnect mercifully isn't overly glaring….At the level of the yarn that Varma's screenplay spins, Hanu-Man is a blend of the mythic and the mundane, the bombastic and the blithe. The film constantly flits from the epic to the everyday as it presents the coming-of-age story of an ordinary village boy who one fine day acquires Hanuman-like strength.” He gave the film 2.5 stars.

Hanu-Man released during Sankranti alongside big names such as Captain Miller, Guntur Kaaram and Merry Christmas. The film has been directed by Prasanth Varma.