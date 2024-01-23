Hanu-Man Box Office Collection Day 11: Next Stop For Teja Sajja's Film Is Rs 250 Crore

A still from the film. (courtesy: CharanPspk27)

Teja Sajja's Hanu-Man is truly striking the right chord with film enthusiasts. The Prasanth Varma directorial is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently shared an update about the superhero film's box office collection in his X (formerly known as Twitter) post. The film critic wrote, “#Hanu-Man maintains a solid grip on [the second] Mon, biz got a boost due to a holiday in several states.” Posting the details about the numbers, he mentioned, “[Week 2] Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 4.02 cr, Sun 5.25 cr, Mon 2.30 cr [Day 11 is HIGHER than Day 1 and also Day 8]. Total: ₹ 36.54 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi version. #Boxoffice.”

“#Telugu version in #NorthIndia [Week 2]: Fri 9 lacs, Sat 15 lacs, Sun 18 lacs, Mon 7 lacs. Total: ₹ 2.26 cr,” Taran Adarsh added.

Take a look at Taran Adarsh's note below:

#HanuMan maintains a solid grip on [second] Mon, biz got a boost due to holiday in several states… [Week 2] Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 4.02 cr, Sun 5.25 cr, Mon 2.30 cr [Day 11 is HIGHER than Day 1 and also Day 8]. Total: ₹ 36.54 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi version. #Boxoffice



Going… pic.twitter.com/FE4qXV4S3N — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 23, 2024

Similarly, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan also posted updates about Hanu-Man. He said, “Hanu-Man holds STRONG on the 2nd Monday. Marching towards ₹225 cr,” referring to the global box office. On day 11, the film set in the fictional location of Anjanadri collected ₹9.36 crore, as per Manobala Vijayabalan's tweet. In total, the film based on a boy who gets superhero powers by the grace of Lord Hanuman has collected ₹218.42 crore.

In his X post, Manobala Vijayabalan has also shared day-wise collection of the film by writing, “Day 1 - ₹21.35 cr, Day 2 - ₹29.72 cr [Including Additional Premieres], Day 3 - ₹24.16 cr, Day 4 - ₹25.63 cr, Day 5 - ₹19.57 cr, Day 6 - ₹15.40 cr, Day 7 - ₹14.75 cr, Day 8 - ₹14.20 cr, Day 9 - ₹20.37 cr, Day 10 - ₹23.91 cr, Day 11 - ₹9.36 cr, Total - ₹218.42 cr.”

In an NDTV review, Saibal Chatterjee gave Hanu-Man 2.5 stars and said, "Hanu-Man is two origin stories rolled into one. The evolution of Hanumanthu from an unassuming lover boy to a saviour of his people is one of them. The other is centred on Michael's desperation to get his hands on whatever it is that gives Hanumanthu his special powers.”

Hanu-Man was released on January 12. The film is backed by Primeshow Entertainment.