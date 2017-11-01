Halloween 2017: 'Superwoman' Sunny Leone Is Here To Save You

Our favourite Bollywood celebrities are celebrating Halloween in the spookiest and scariest ways. Some stars chose to enjoy the day with Jack-o'-lanterns (carved pumpkins) while others dressed to impress in bat wings and scary bloody demons. Actress Sunny Leone skipped the scary way and came to 'save the day' in a super woman costume. The actress posted a couple of pictures from the Halloween Day, in which she can be seen dressed in a super woman costume paired with red lips. Sunny's picture definitely did not scare her fans but surely delighted and made their day. Wishing everyone a Happy Halloween, Sunny posted this:
Sunny Leone also reminded her fans that she has come to save them this Halloween.
"Ok good night everyone! Hope your dreams and scary and spooky! Hahahahahahaha!!!!!!!!!," Sunny captioned her video.
Sunny celebrated this year's Halloween with double excitement as it is Sunny's daughter Nisha's first Halloween. Nisha was 21-months-old when Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber adopted her from an orphanage in Latur (Maharashtra). Of Nisha's first Halloween, Sunny posted a cute picture with a pumpkin and wrote: "Spooky Halloween is coming! Nisha's first pumpkin carving. She emptied it out and I carved this spooky cat for her!"
On the work front, Sunny Leone, who is currently seen hosting the tenth season of TV reality show Splitsvilla, will be seen in the romantic drama Tera Intezaar, co-starring Arbaaz Khan. Also, Sunny will star in a special number titled Deo Deo from the Telugu film PSV Garuda Vega.