Hailey Bieber Shares A Pic Of Justin Bieber Amid "Unfollowing On Instagram" Row

Hailey Bieber is clearing the air after claims of husband Justin Bieber unfollowing her on Instagram. The couple are putting on a united front.

Recently, the model, 28, shared a defiant carousel post after her husband Justin Bieber, with whom she shares son Jack, 5 months, claimed someone unfollowed her on his Instagram account, reports ‘People' magazine.

The post included a photo of Justin, 30, sleeping, a snap from their recent Aspen vacation and various images of her Rhode beauty line.

Earlier, Justin shutdown claims that he had unfollowed his wife on Instagram. “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife", he wrote on his Instagram Stories. "S*** is getting suss out here”.

As per ‘People', the ‘Baby' singer also shared photos on Instagram on Saturday, January 18, of the pair ice skating during a romantic evening on their recent vacation in Aspen.

"The greatest woman I have and will ever know", he captioned the snap of his wife on his Instagram Stories. This came after Hailey was seen having a ski lesson during the trip.

Back in December, Hailey appeared to respond to critics who claimed her marriage was strained by resharing a TikTok of a user saying, “You're not well, and it's okay”.

“Me to all of you on the internet”, new Mom Hailey wrote over the repost with a hand heart emoji. Rumors of relationship troubles have recently haunted the pair, who tied the knot in 2018. “They laugh at the constant divorce rumors,” a source told ‘People' in November. “It's annoying but just noise”.

Justin has been having an unfollowing spree as he removed Usher, his former manager Scooter Braun and best man Ryan Good. Fans have noticed he is still following Hailey's brand Rhode Beauty on the social media platform.

Just last month, Hailey shared a post about "situations that you hate". She simply wrote: "Me to all of you on the Internet”, alongside a video from content creator eyegotthyme. In the clip, he said: "You're not well and it's OK. You've made a lot of choices. The choices that you made put you in situations that you hate”.

