Guru Randhawa Suffers Injury On Sets Of<i>Shaunki Sardar</i>, Shares Health Update

Guru Randhawa has picked up an injury on the sets of the film Shaunki Sardar. The Punjabi singer-turned-actor has shared a picture of himself resting on a hospital bed.

The note attached to the picture read, “My first stunt, my first injury, but my spirit remains unbroken. A memory from the sets of the Shaunki Sardar movie. Bahut mushkil kamm aa action waala but will work hard for my audience .”

The post has spread like wildfire on social media. Guru Randhawa's fans and industry friends have dropped get well soon messages in the comments.

Sanjana Sanghi was among the first to drop a message under the post. She said, “G?! Hope recovery's super quick.” Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani wrote, “Speedy Recovery.”

Actor Pulkit Samrat too dropped a get well soon note for his “Veerey!” Bollywood's BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry wished Guru Randhawa good health. He said, “Nooo. Please get well soon, my brother.”

Actor Anupam Kher and Sonu Sood have also dropped get well soon notes for the “best” Guru Randhawa. Actress Jacqueliene Fernandez followed suit.

Actress Gauhaur Khan said, “I hope this was in the past. Wishing you great health.” Actress Shehnaaz Gill has asked Guru Randhawa “Apna dyaan rakho [Take care of yourself.]”

Shaunki Sardar has been directed by Dheeraj Rattan. The film also features Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Babbu Mann, and Guggu Gill. It will hit theatres on May 16. The film has been written by Jimmy Rampal, Dheeraj Rattan and Davinder Virk.

Shaunki Sardar is backed by Guru Randhawa's production house, 751 Film.

Guru Randhawa is known for some of the super hit party numbers including — Patola, High Rated Gabru and Dance Meri Rani.