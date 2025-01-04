Amid Rift Rumours With T-Series, Guru Randhawa Posts A Cryptic Note: "Will Let You All Know What's Happening For The Past 1.5 Years"

Singer-actor Guru Randhawa recently hinted at potential issues with his music label, T-Series and assured his fans that he is working on resolving them soon. On Friday, the <i>Lahore</i> singer took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to respond to a fan who accused T-Series of allegedly blocking him from working independently or with another label.

Guru addressed the matter, stating, "Big people face big problems. The issue will be resolved in a few days and we will come back stronger than ever. This year will be full of music and movies. Just gearing up. I hardly speak about all these issues but ya its time to address them and let you all know whats happening at the backend for the past 1.5 years. But yes hopefully it will get resolved and things will be sorted in a nicer way. Till then spread love. God is the greatest."

In 2024, Guru collaborated with international artists, including joining forces with Rick Ross for the track Rich Life. Speaking about the collaboration, Guru said in a press statement, "It's been an unforgettable journey working with incredible artists like Rick Ross and DJ Shadow. I'm excited and grateful for this opportunity. It's an experimental track, but something we believe the audience will connect with. Personally, it's been an unforgettable experience, and I'm thrilled that the audience will finally get to hear it."

In addition to working with Rick Ross, Guru Randhawa also teamed up with singer Jonita Gandhi and the American electric duo The Chainsmokers for the song Addicted.

The track also features Brazilian DJ Zerb and German producer Ink. In this collaboration, Guru Randhawa and Jonita Gandhi infused a distinctive Indian touch into the Western music scene.

Guru Randhawa is widely known for his chart-topping hits such as Lahore, Patola, and High Rated Gabru among others.

