<i>Shaunki Sardar</i>: Guru Randhawa's High-Energy Punjabi Action Thriller Teaser Out Now

Guru Randhawa has carved a solid niche as an Indian songwriter, composer, and singer. He has a massive fan-following with his work expanding across Punjabi, Indi-pop, Bhangra, and Bollywood.

Randhawa has also had a couple of cameo appearances in the songs Suit Suit (Hindi Medium), Patola (Blackmail), Daaru Wargi (Why Cheat India), and Outfit (Ujda Chaman), to name a few.

Guru Randhawa has earlier worked in Punjabi films Shahkot and Tara Mira. He is now gearing up to take his fans on a rollercoaster of a Punjabi action-packed adventure with his upcoming release Shaunki Sardar.

He recently unveiled the teaser of the same, and it promises to be energetic and high on action and drama. The teaser offers a glimpse into Guru Randhawa's unseen avatar as a fearless and unstoppable protagonist.

The action sequences are particularly impressive as we see him indulging in hand-to-hand combat in the adrenaline-pumping chasing sequences.

In Shaunki Sardar, Guru Randhawa will be seen alongside Babbu Maan, Guggu Gill, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. The teaser offers a more rugged avatar of Guru Randhawa, backed by a storyline with an added Punjabi flair.

Directed by Dheeraj Kedarnath Rattan, the film is produced by Ishaan Kapoor, Shah Jandiali, and Dharminder Bataouli. Shaunki Sardar is all set to have a theatrical release on May 16, 2025.

Guru Randhawa's last few albums were G Thing (2023) and Man Of The Moon (2022). As for his singles, he worked on the song Hauli Hauli in the Akshay Kumar starrer Khel Khel Mein, and recently, Love Tere Naal.