Sonu Sood On Reports Of Arrest Warrant Against Him: "Celebs Become Soft Targets"

Sonu Sood has reacted to recent reports alleging that an arrest warrant has been issued against him in connection with a fraud case.

The actor addressed the claims in an X (Formerly Twitter) post and described the news as "highly sensationalized," adding that the issue is being exaggerated.

Sonu wrote, "We need to clarify that the news circulating on social media platforms is highly sensationalised. To put matters straight, we were summoned as a witness by the Honourable Court in a matter pertaining to a third party to which we have no association or affiliation."

He added, "Our lawyers have responded, and on 10th February 2025, we will give a statement that clarifies our non-involvement in the matter. We are neither brand ambassadors nor are we associated in any way. This is just for unnecessary media attention to grab eyeballs. It is sad that celebs become soft targets. We will take strict action in this matter."

We need to clarify that the news circulating on social media platforms is highly sensationalised. To put matters straight, we were summoned as a witness by the Honourable Court in a matter pertaining to a third party to which we have no association or affiliation. Our lawyers… — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 7, 2025

Sonu Sood's clarification came after reports surfaced stating that a court in Ludhiana had issued an arrest warrant against him in connection with an alleged fraud case.

The warrant was reportedly issued by Ludhiana Judicial Magistrate Ramanpreet Kaur after Sonu was summoned to testify in the case but failed to attend the court proceedings. As a result, the magistrate issued the arrest warrant.

The court order stated, "Sonu Sood, has been duly served with summon(s) or warrant(s) but he/she has failed to attend (absconds and keeps out of the way for the purpose of avoiding service of a summon(s) or warrant(s)). You are hereby ordered to arrest and bring the said Sonu Sood before the Court."

On the work front, Sonu Sood was last seen in the action thriller Fateh, which also marked his directorial debut. The film featured Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah and Vijay Raaz in key roles.