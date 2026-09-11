After Meena Kumari And Madhubala, Guru Dutt's Biopic In The Works

The contribution of some of the greatest names in Hindi cinema is immense and cannot be measured. One such legendary personality was Guru Dutt. He was a producer, director, writer and actor, and remains one of the most iconic figures in Hindi cinema. His life and legacy are reportedly being developed as a multi-part series. According to a report published by Mid-Day, Manish Goswami's production house Siddhant Cinevision has acquired the adaptation rights to Bichde Sabhi Baari Baari, Guru Dutt's biography by novelist Bimal Mitra, with plans to develop it as a multi-part series.

The late celebrated Indian film actor and director wore many hats. And while his films continue to be celebrated and remembered, there is still much about his life that remains to be explored. He is now among the latest legendary personalities from Hindi cinema whose life is set to be showcased on screen. The development comes at a time when projects based on the lives of other iconic stars, including Madhubala and Meena Kumari, are also underway.

Siddhant Cinevision is planning to develop the book into a multi-part series. However, no other details related to Guru Dutt's biopic, including the director, cast or format, have been revealed yet.

It is interesting to note that Bimal shared a close personal and professional relationship with Guru Dutt. Their association began when the actor adapted the writer's acclaimed Bengali novel Saheb Bibi Golam for the screen.

According to the report, “The author spent considerable time with Guru at his Mumbai home and Lonavala farmhouse, working on scripts and having long conversations with him. Those interactions became the foundation for the memoir.”

Bichde Sabhi Baari Baari also sheds light on Dutt's troubled marriage to singer Geeta Dutt, his bond with Waheeda Rehman, and the anxieties and vulnerabilities he experienced as an actor and filmmaker.

Guru Dutt left behind a remarkable body of work, with films such as Kaagaz Ke Phool, Mr and Mrs 55 and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam.

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