Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl - Janhvi Kapoor Asks For An Edit To Director's Emotional Post On Her

A day after the much-awaited Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl premiered on Netflix, the film's director Sharan Sharma shared a heart-touching note about working with Janhvi Kapoor. Sharan, who made his directorial debut with the film, addressed Janhvi by her initials - "My friend JK" - but the 23-year-old actress asked the phrase to be revised. In the comments section, she told Sharan Sharma: "Can you change it to my best friend JK?" Janhvi also reacted to Sharan's emotional post about collaborating with Janhvi in his first film as a director with this comment: "Rula diya! What the hell. Love you, Sharry. Will trouble you always! Excited for more on-set cold wars and wrong jokes."

Sharing a bunch of behind-the-scenes photos from the film's sets, Sharan Sharma wrote: "I am so lucky to have gotten the chance to work with you on this film. You are not just an actor on this film, but have been a creative collaborator through this journey. It has been such an amazing, deep and enriching journey. You are the most sincere, hard working, honest, dedicated person I know. Always willing to explore, always willing to do whatever it takes to learn and get better. The passion you have for your work is unbelievable."

Talking about the bond he shared with Janhvi Kapoor, Sharan Sharma added: "Thank you for trusting a first time film maker and giving me so much respect. You treated me like I am someone who has won 50 Oscars! Your confidence in me made me feel like I know my job!"

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a biopic of Indian Air Force officer Gunjan Saxena, who one of the first two woman combat aviators to be commissioned into the war zone during the Kargil War. The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, which had launched Janhvi in 2018. The film also stars Angad Bedi, Pankaj Tripathi, Manav Vij and Vineet Kumar Singh, among others.