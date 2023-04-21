'Back To School' With An Oscar: From Guneet Monga's Delhi Diaries. Bonus Shaunak Sen

Guneet Monga shared this image.(courtesy: guneetmonga)

Film producer Guneet Monga scripted history at the 95th Academy Awards when the documentary The Elephant Whisperers won an Oscar in the Best Documentary Short Film category. The documentary is directed by Kartiki Gonsalves. Now, Guneet Monga paid a visit to her school in Delhi and rekindled the memories. She was joined by Shaunak Sen, whose documentary - All That Breathes - was nominated in the Best Documentary Feature Film category. FYI: Guneet and Shaunak are alumni of Bluebells School International in Delhi. Guneet has shared a picture featuring herself, Shaunak and their principal who has “nurtured us”. Along with the picture, she wrote, “What are the odds? Two Bluebells alumni made it to the Oscars this year.” Guneet added, “21 years ago, I graduated from Bluebells School International. And 21 years later, we stand with the same Principal who nurtured us—an actual full-circle moment.”

Expressing her gratitude to the principal, she added, “Thank you Ma'am Suman Kumar. We grew up admiring your tenacity, leadership, and grace. It's an honour to represent our school and relive the memories, and experiences that played a pivotal role in making me who I am today. Being able to do all this side by side with @shaunak_sen is a double treat! Back to school!” The picture became an instant hit on social media. Replying to the post, actress Sayani Gupta said, “Aiyo! My dance classes are in there opposite college.” Actress Sandhya Mridul added, “Wow really? So cool! Was opposite my college.”

Guneet Monga, after winning the Oscars, said, “Tonight is historic as this is the first-ever Oscar for an Indian production. India's Glory with two women. Thank you, Mom Dad Guruji Shukrana. To my co-producer Achin Jain, Team Sikhya, Netlflix, Aloke, Sarafina, WME Bash Sanjana. My lovely Husband Sunny. Happy 3 months anniversary, baby! Kartiki for bringing and weaving this story. To all the women watching…The future is audacious and the future is here. Let's go! Jai hind.”

The Elephant Whisperers revolves around an orphaned elephant calf Raghu, who is taken care of by Bomman and Belli, an indigenous couple living in Mudumalai National Park. The documentary is available for streaming on Netflix.