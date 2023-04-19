'5 Oscars In One Picture': Guneet Monga And Kartiki Gonsalves With Rahman And Resul Pookutty

Image was shared by Guneet Monga. (courtesy: guneetm)

Film producer Guneet Monga spent a lovely day in the company of celebrated documentary film-maker Kartiki Gonsalves, Indian music composer AR Rahman, and sound designer Resul Pookutty and she could not be more ecstatic. Sharing her joy with her social media family, the film producer posted a group picture and captioned it, "5 Oscars in one picture, a moment to remember! Such an honour to spend time with Resul Pookutty, AR Rahman, Kartiki Gonsalves. Jai Ho!." For the unversed, Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves scripted history at the 95th Academy Awards when The Elephant Whisperers produced and directed by them respectively, won the Best Documentary Short Film. Resul Pookutty won the Academy Award for Best Sound Mixing, along with Richard Pryke and Ian Tapp, for Slumdog Millionaire in the year 2009 while AR Rahman's music for Slumdog Millionaire earned him Best Original Score and Best Original Song at the 81st Academy Awards.

5 Oscars in one picture, a moment to remember!



Such an honour to spend time with @resulp@arrahman@earthspectrum.



Jai Ho! pic.twitter.com/MjIJ5e3eGv — Guneet Monga (@guneetm) April 18, 2023

Last Month, Guneet Monga shared an image of her winning moment on stage and said, “Tonight is historic as this is the first-ever Oscar for an Indian production. India's Glory with two women. Thank you, Mom Dad Guruji Shukrana. To my co-producer Achin Jain, Team Sikhya, Netlflix, Aloke, Sarafina, WME Bash Sanjana. My lovely Husband Sunny. Happy 3 months anniversary, baby! Kartiki for bringing and weaving this story. To all the women watching…The future is audacious and the future is here. Let's go! Jai hind.”

Soon after winning the first Oscar for an Indian production with her documentary The Elephant Whisperers, producer Guneet Monga visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to pay thanks. In addition to visiting the shrine, Guneet – who was accompanied by her husband Sunny Kapoor and friend, chef Vikas Khanna, also prepared, served, and ate langar. Sharing a video of the time spent at the Golden Temple, Vikas Khanna said, “When you dedicate your honours to your ancestors. Thank you Guneet for showing us the power of humility and love. Your glory is forever immortal.” In the video, Guneet Monga is also seen holding her Oscar statuette and praying.

Notably, Guneet Monga's trip to the Golden Temple is a result of a promise made by the Michelin Star chef's mother to Guneet. Vikas Khanna's mother had promised to drive Guneet to the Golden Temple if she won the Oscar and the promise was kept.

The Elephant Whisperers traces the story of Raghu, an orphaned elephant calf who is taken care of by Bomman and Belli, an indigenous couple living in Mudumalai National Park. The documentary, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, is available for streaming on Netflix.