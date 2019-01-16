Gulzar On Why He Doesn't Intend To Return To Films

Gulzar at an event in Mumbai.

Eminent lyricist-filmmaker Gulzar says there is no need for him to return to film direction as the new generation is making movies "more cinematic" and better than him.

Gulzar has helmed several celebrated films in his career such as Ijaazat, Aandhi and Angoor. His last directorial was Hu Tu Tu in 1999. When asked if he plans to return to direction, Gulzar told reporters, "I don't need to return to films because the ones who are walking ahead of me, whose fingers I am holding, they are Shilpa Ranade, Meghna Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj. They are making good films, Vishal has made a film on children, Meghna had made films on relevant topics too."

The writer, who last wrote the dialogues and screenplay for Mirzya in 2016, said now is the time of young filmmakers. "Let me sit back. They are making films which are better than me, cinematically. I might've had some thoughts earlier in my films but they weren't so cinematic and good as these films are now, made by this generation. I think they are much ahead of me, I can't pace off that fast."

Gulzar, 84, said he is doing his own by penning books and writing for children. The lyricist-director was speaking at the trailer launch of Goopi Gawaiya Bagha Bajaiya is an animated film directed by Ranade. "Goopi Gawaiya Bagha Bajaiya" is based on the characters Goopy and Bagha, created by acclaimed director Satyajit Ray's grandfather Upendra Kishore Roychowdhury.

Gulzar said he would rather want to be the carrier of good literature from one generation to the other. "This story was written in 1915 and nearly 103 years have passed by and it has come down here. So I want to keep flowing the culture of our country, make it reach you all. You pick it up and then take it forward because my turn has gone.

"Film is not the only medium to work for children. There are so many others and all have to be looked after. Animation is a very big medium where you can make wonderful, meaningful and entertaining films," he added. The film is scheduled to be released on March 1.