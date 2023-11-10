Ram-Leela Star Gulshan Devaiah Reveals How The Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Romance Progressed

Ranveer and Deepika in a still from the film. (Courtesy: X)

For all Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone fans, we have some fantastic news in store for you. Their Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela co-star Gulshan Devaiah has spilled beans on ‘DeepVeer's' brewing romance on the sets of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. In a conversation with Jist, Gulshan said that he didn't see the “spark” between Ranveer and Deepika “in the beginning.” He said, “I didn't see the spark between them in the beginning. I think he [Ranveer] was really into her [Deepika]. After around 25 days of the Mumbai schedule when we went to Udaipur, I was like, ‘What? When did this happen?' I think he was really serious about her, but in my head, I was like, ‘Na, she isn't falling for him.' Sorry Ranveer [Singh]. But they are together now.” Gulshan's comment comes weeks after Deepika and Ranveer spoke about their relationship on Koffee With Karan 8.

Gulshan Devaiah was also asked to share his thoughts on Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's on-screen chemistry. He said, “They are professional actors. The real chemistry is not seen on screen. We can't put that on screen.” In Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, which was released in 2013, Gulshan played the role of Bhavani.

When asked if a real relationship between co-stars helps during a scene, the actor said, “It may help. But it is not necessary. But a lot of them have skill sets like that. It's your job to submit yourself and accept the reality of what is written about your character.” He continued, “So you don't have to necessarily even get along with somebody. But it helps if you can get along. Whether or not you are in a romantic relationship is a personal choice. It is not really necessary.”

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were the first guests on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8. From talking about the dating phase to showcasing their wedding footage for the first time, the episode was all about love. During one of the segments, Ranveer spoke about how Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela played a big role in their life. The actor recalled, "There was a famous or infamous reading for Ram Leela at Mr Bhansali's house in Versova. I was supposed to meet him before Deepika's arrival. So I was sitting on the table and the door was on my left. He has these heavy doors and he lives by the seaside. So, these heavy doors open and the gush of wind comes from the sea. There, Deepika enters wearing this white chikankari, hair blowing due to the sea wind just like some sadgi ki moorat. I was like Oh My God." The rest, as they say, is history.

Ranveer Singh also opened up about a particular scene during the shoot of the romantic track, Ang Laga De. He said, “Mr [Sanjay Leela] Bhansali likes to shoot things as real as possible. A brick has come through the window. We are oblivious to the brick coming through the window and we are still in it. We didn't realise.”

The couple added that people on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela figured that they were dating.

After Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were seen in Padmaavatand Bajirao Mastani.