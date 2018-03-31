Gully Boy Ranveer Singh's Shoulder Injury May Disrupt Indian Premier League Plan Ranveer Singh injured his shoulder during a football match but he'll continue filming Gully Boy as per schedule

30 Shares EMAIL PRINT Ranveer Singh photographed in Mumbai. New Delhi: Highlights Ranveer's doctors will tell him if can perform at IPL or not Ranveer's not taking any breaks from Gully Boy schedule Gully Boy also stars Alia Bhatt and will release next year Gully Boy. The 32-year-old actor injured his shoulder during a football match and the doctors have advised him not to strain the affected area. However, Ranveer's spokesperson told news agency IANS that the actor had decided to shoot Zoya Akhtar's project as per schedule. "Ranveer Singh has injured his shoulder during a football match and has been advised not to over-strain it for at least one month. Ranveer is, however, not taking any breaks and will continue shooting for Gully Boy as per schedule," his spokesperson said.



In Gully Boy,



As for the IPL ceremony, the spokesperson said that Ranveer is waiting for a green signal from the doctors. "Ranveer is in consultation with the doctors who will advise him, in a day or two, on whether he would able to perform at this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) opening ceremony in which he is doing the finale act." The IPL opening ceremony is on April 7.



Apart from Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh will be making Simmba with director Rohit Shetty (the project is produced by Karan Johar) and '83 with Kabir Khan, in which he plays the role of Kapil Dev.



Ranveer Singh was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat."



(With inputs from IANS)





