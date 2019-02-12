Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt's Kissing Scene Reportedly Altered. Because, Censor Board

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Gully Boy releases in India on February 14 Gully Boy premiered worldwide at the Berlin Film Festival The film received tumultuous response at Berlinale

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy is all set to open in theatres in a couple of days but before that it was hit a minor roadblock - the Central Board of Film Certification of CBFC. As per a Bollywood Hungama report, a 13-second kissing scene picturised on the film's protagonists Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has been altered in the final cut. Instead of the close-up, the final version has a wider shot. In addition, a string of cuss words have been edited out while the name of an alcohol brand has been removed from the list of branding partners, which usually feature before the opening credits in the reel.

Meanwhile, the makers of Gully Boy are quit thrilled to bring the film to cinemas after its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival. Gully Boy, which is inspired by the lives and work of Indian rappers Naezy and Divine, opened to tumultuous response at Berlinale. "From the beginning, they were clapping at entries, whistling through songs, gasping at things that upset them and completely silent in the serious moments. It was a very emotional moment and complete joy," director Zoya Akhtar told PTI.

In Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh plays the role of a rapper from the slums of Mumbai and how he becomes a name to reckon with in the field of homegrown rap and hip hop music. At the Berlin Film Festival, Rnveer said that their film has "commentary on the class divide, it's got commentary on choices young people make - whether they want to be stuck in something that gives them no fulfilment versus pursuing their passion," reported AFP.

Gully Boy releases on February 14.

(With inputs from PTI and AFP)