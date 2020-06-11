Gulabo Sitabo To Premiere With Subtitles In 15 Languages

A promotional poster of Gulabo Sitabo. (Image courtesy: shoojitsircar )

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video tomorrow. The film will be streamed with 15 language subtitles in more than 200 countries, stated trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a tweet on Thursday. Along with English subtitles, Gulabo Sitabo will premiere with Arabic, Russian, Polish, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Indonesian, Malay, Korean, Greek, Hebrew and Turkish subtitles upon its release. Sharing the update about the film, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#exclusive: #GulaboSitabo will premiere in 200 countries, with *subtitles* in 15 languages: #Arabic, #Russian, #Polish, #German, #French, #Spanish, #Italian, #Portuguese, #Indonesian, #Malay, #Korean, #Greek, #Hebrew, #Turkish and #English... Premieres tomorrow on #Amazon." Check out Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Shoojit Sircar, marks Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurana's first film together. The film showcases the twisted equation of an aged and grumpy landlord named Mirza Sheikh (Amitabh Bachchan) and his long-time tenant named Baankey (played by Ayushmann Khurrana), and a dilapidated building Fatima Mahal - the main cause of their fight.

The film also marks Big B's fourth project with the director. They have previously worked together in films like Piku (co-starring Deepika Padukone), Pink (with Taapsee Pannu) and Shoebite. This is the first time that Amitabh Bachchan's film will release on an OTT platform.

Ayushmann Khurrana has worked with Shoojit Sircar in the 2012 romantic comedy Vicky Donor, in which he shared screen space with Annu Kapoor and Yami Gautam. The film marked his debut in the film industry.