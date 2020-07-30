Gul Panag Recalls The Time When 'Carrying Son Nihal On Her Shoulders Was No Biggie'

Highlights
- Gul Panag shared a throwback photo
- "Now I carry him piggy back," wrote Gul Panag
- "Trying to build enough strength to do that for longer periods,"she wrote
Gul Panag's latest post is a throwback to the time when carrying her son Nihal on her shoulders wasn't a big deal for her. The actress, making the best use of Throwback Thursday, share a photo from the time when her son was tiny. She can be seen carrying Nihal on her shoulders and smiling for the camera in the picture, which appears to be from a village. Sharing the photo, Gul Panag wrote that now, she can't carry Nihal on shoulders so she carries him "piggyback," which she has been "trying to do for longer periods" by building enough strength. "Throwback to when carrying Nihal on my shoulders was no biggie! Would walk around for hours with him. And also do squats and lunges. Now I carry him piggyback, and I'm trying to build enough strength to do that for longer periods. Currently at 3.5 KM," she wrote in the caption.
#throwback to when carrying Nihal on my shoulders was no biggie! Would walk around for hours with him. And also do squats and lunges . Now I carry him piggy back, and I'm trying to build enough strength to do that for longer periods. Currently at 3.5 KM . #tbt #throwbackthursday
Gul Panag married her longtime boyfriend Rishi Attari in March 2011 in a traditional Sikh ceremony. Their son Nihal was born in the year 2018. The actress often shared pictures and videos of her son on her Instagram - some of them feature the duo dancing together while others show Nihal accompanying Gul Panag during her workout sessions.
Fitness in the times of Covid Trying to pursue a fitness regimen whilst being confined to the house, can be a huge challenge. One has to think out of the box and apply past learnings. For over a decade now, I have always used yoga as my go to workout when travelling. I do it in hotel rooms. All I need is a 3x6 space. This too came from a past learning. Because I often cited travel as an excuse to break my fitness regimen. Then HE ( the spouse, for the uninitiated) sat me down and reminded me that his job is all about travel and that he is in a hotel 15 days a month and yet he exercises 6 days a week as do lots of others . From that day on, I reoriented my outlook. I began to look for space . Not excuses. I use yoga both for cardio ( 100 surya namaskaar take about 30 minutes and works up a good sweat ) as well as for strength . And of course flexibility. In fact today at 41, I'm as flexible, if not, more than when I was 20! Yoga is great for the mind too. To talk about and demonstrate the mental & physical benefits of yoga , I have @inspire_zu joining me LIVE today at 12 noon. Arezu is an the Youngest Kundalini Certified teacher, she was certified at 14!! She will guide us through a Meditation- Pranayama for cooling affects to combat anxiety, teach us asana practices to releases tensions and fear and build up a sweat while we're at it! Do tune in!! Details on stories
Finding new and innovative ways of keeping Nihal occupied, while trying to get my work done. Trying to make a timetable for the day, which includes work time, meal time ( synchronising Nihal's and ours ), physical activity time ( no gym so free hand, plyometrics, yoga- in the room, garden or roof), rest time and play time. Days that I'm able to stick to the time table & schedule l, are productive, enjoyable. Days where I 'go with the flow' become stressful by the end of the day ( Nihal meal and nap time gets disrupted- he's then cranky . As a result my work ( household chores and professional commitments - calls and VCs we've closed our production company office & are operating from home all piles up . How are you guys managing ? Building a structure ? Or going with the flow ?
Gul Panag made her debut in Bollywood with the 2003 film Dhoop. She went on to feature in movies like Dor, Jurm, Manorama Six Feet Under, Hello, Straight and Ab Tak Chhappan 2. The actress, who is a former Miss India, became a pilot like her husband in 2016. She had a brief career in politics too.