Gul Panag Recalls The Time When 'Carrying Son Nihal On Her Shoulders Was No Biggie'

Gul Panag's latest post is a throwback to the time when carrying her son Nihal on her shoulders wasn't a big deal for her. The actress, making the best use of Throwback Thursday, share a photo from the time when her son was tiny. She can be seen carrying Nihal on her shoulders and smiling for the camera in the picture, which appears to be from a village. Sharing the photo, Gul Panag wrote that now, she can't carry Nihal on shoulders so she carries him "piggyback," which she has been "trying to do for longer periods" by building enough strength. "Throwback to when carrying Nihal on my shoulders was no biggie! Would walk around for hours with him. And also do squats and lunges. Now I carry him piggyback, and I'm trying to build enough strength to do that for longer periods. Currently at 3.5 KM," she wrote in the caption.

Gul Panag married her longtime boyfriend Rishi Attari in March 2011 in a traditional Sikh ceremony. Their son Nihal was born in the year 2018. The actress often shared pictures and videos of her son on her Instagram - some of them feature the duo dancing together while others show Nihal accompanying Gul Panag during her workout sessions.

Gul Panag made her debut in Bollywood with the 2003 film Dhoop. She went on to feature in movies like Dor, Jurm, Manorama Six Feet Under, Hello, Straight and Ab Tak Chhappan 2. The actress, who is a former Miss India, became a pilot like her husband in 2016. She had a brief career in politics too.