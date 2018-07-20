Guess Who Wants To Sing For Rahman? Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Rahman is a global figure today: Selena Gomez Selena has songs like It Ain't Me and Come & Get It to her credit AR Rahman has also composed music for several Hollywood films

Selena Gomez won't be able to say It Ain't Me if Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman offers to collaborate with her on a project. Selena Gomez told mid-day that she follows Rahman's work and she would love to sing one of his compositions. "I like AR Rahman's work. He is a global figure today. I would love to sing or be part of his compositions. I think it would be beautiful to sing for (a) Bollywood (movie)," she said. Selena Gomez added that apart from Rahman she follows a few more Indian composers. "I have been following few musicians in India and I believe they are wonderful," she said.



As Selena said, Rahman is a global figure today - he has composed music for Hollywood films such as Slumdog Millionaire, 127 Hours, Million Dollar Arm, People Like Us and Pele: Birth Of A Legend.



Selena Gomez, who became a household name after starring Disney series Wizards of the Waverly Place, has songs such as Come & Get It, Same Old Love and Hands to Myself to her credit.



