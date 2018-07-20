Guess Who Wants To Sing For Rahman? Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez said: "I would love to sing or be part of his compositions"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 20, 2018 13:11 IST
Selena Gomez shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Rahman is a global figure today: Selena Gomez
  2. Selena has songs like It Ain't Me and Come & Get It to her credit
  3. AR Rahman has also composed music for several Hollywood films

Selena Gomez won't be able to say It Ain't Me if Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman offers to collaborate with her on a project. Selena Gomez told mid-day that she follows Rahman's work and she would love to sing one of his compositions. "I like AR Rahman's work. He is a global figure today. I would love to sing or be part of his compositions. I think it would be beautiful to sing for (a) Bollywood (movie)," she said. Selena Gomez added that apart from Rahman she follows a few more Indian composers. "I have been following few musicians in India and I believe they are wonderful," she said. 

As Selena said, Rahman is a global figure today - he has composed music for Hollywood films such as Slumdog Millionaire, 127 Hours, Million Dollar Arm, People Like Us and Pele: Birth Of A Legend

Selena Gomez, who became a household name after starring Disney series Wizards of the Waverly Place, has songs such as Come & Get It, Same Old Love and Hands to Myself to her credit. 

Selena Gomez has also featured in films like Another Cinderella Story, Princess Protection Program, Monte Carlo, Spring Breakers and she's on the voice cast ensemble of the Hotel Transylvania series - the third part of which released in India today. Speaking about being the voice of Marvis' character, Selena told mid-day: "I found it fascinating to modulate my voice according to the part." 

Selena Gomez is also the executive producer of Netflix's popular series 13 Reasons Why.

