Guess What Ali Fazal Is Actually Doing In This Pic With 'Killer Bunch' Of Hollywood Stars

Just to make the wait all the more impossible, the makers of Death On The Nile recently released a bunch of film stills. Actor Ali Fazal, who is part of the ensemble cast, zeroed in on one of the photos to share on his Instagram. In the scene, Ali Fazal can be seen sitting on a boat with Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer, presumably on the Nile. Death On The Nile is an adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel of the same name and is gripping mystery about a series of murders onboard a Nile cruise boat after a love triangle goes wrong. Describing the photo, Ali Fazal said: "Some boat shenanigans with the killer bunch on Death On The Nile." He decoded his expression this way: "Russell Brand's dangling his feet on the end of the boat, so that's what am keeping a look out for. We look out for each other right? Or maybe not!" Actor Russell Brand stars as Dr Bessner in the movie.

Take a look at Ali Fazal's photo here:

On Thursday evening, Ali Fazal's fiancee Richa Chadha shared the photo and cheered for her fiance like this: "Casually sitting next to some superstars holding his own!"

Meanwhile, here are more glimpses of how intriguing Death On The Nile going to be.

The film is not a sequel but a follow-up to 2017 blockbuster Murder On The Orient Express, which is also an adaptation of Agatha Christie's thriller of the same name. The film, will yet again be directed by Kenneth Branagh, who helmed the first part. He will reprise his role as renowned Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. Gal Gadot has been cast as Linnet Doyle, a murder victim, while Armie Hammer will play her husband Simon Doyle - their characters make up two parts of the love triangle. The cast of the film also includes Annette Bening, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders and Black Panther star Letitia Wright.

Death On The Nile is expected to released on October 23.