Guess The Celeb Burning Up Instagram With This Pic

Another day, another mirror selfie on Disha Patani's Instagram. The 28-year-old actress, who has a reputation for being a fitness freak, shared a glimpse of her TGIF mood on Friday evening and shared a photo of hers in athleisure, which shows her toned abs. She captioned it simply with the butterfly emoji but her Instafam turned it into a fitness appreciation post, showering her feed with the fire icon. Disha Patani's fitness instructor also appears rather impressed with her for setting major fitness goals and dropped this comment: "Ripped, ripped, ripped." Disha returned the favour by writing: "Thanks to your hardwork, sir."

Here's how Disha Patani sent Instagram into a meltdown:

Disha Patani is someone who celebrates special occasions by sweating it out in the gym. She recently celebrated her 40 million Instagram followers with 60 kilo weight lifts. "40 million got me like 60 kg 10 reps. Thank you my lovely fan clubs for all the support and love. I'm nothing without you all," she wrote.

If you need some weekend motivation to hit the gym, there isn't a better video than this from Disha's timeline: "Throwback to the times when I was strong. 75 kg 1 rep, 2nd set is 80 kg 1 rep full range squat."

No wonder Disha Patani looks like this:

Disha Patani will next be seen in Radhe, in which she co-stars with Salman Khan. The schedule of the film wrapped earlier this week. Radhe was initially scheduled to hit screens in May but has been postponed because of the coronavirus situation.