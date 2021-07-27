Guess The Animal Radhika Apte Is Trying To Look Like In This Pic

Radhika Apte shared this photo. (Image courtesy: radhikaofficial)

Radhika Apte, on Monday evening, treated her fans to an epic BTS picture of herself from her shoot. In the photo, Radhika can be seen dressed in a purple outfit and sitting on the ground next to a statue of a frog. She can be seen posing like the frog statue. And BTW, Radhika Apte believes she "looks like a frog" - with those "frog eyes" and "frog lips." She wrote in the caption: "Everyone is an animal... I look like a frog... what are you? #wetheanimals #behindthescenes #frogeyes #froglips #nothingelselikeafrogplease." In the comments section, Radhika's friend and actress Tillotama Shome commented: "Awww croak croak Apte. I frog you very much."

Radhika Apte is currently busy filming Vasan Bala's upcoming web-series Monica, O My Darling. The series will also feature Rajkummar Rao and Huma Qureshi. In her recent posts, she posted several pictures from the sets of Monica, O My Darling. See them here:

Radhika Apte was last seen in the Disney+Hotstar's series OK Computer. Before that, she starred in Netflix's Raat Akeli Hai, which also featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aditya Srivastava, Shweta Tripathi, Ila Arun, Khalid Tyabji, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Radhika's English film Liberte: A Call To Spy released in 2019. She has also worked in critically acclaimed films such as Parched, AndhaDhun, PadMan, Kabali and Shor In The City. Radhika Apte has also starred in Netflix's Lust Stories and Sacred Games, in which she co-starred with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi and Aamir Bashir among others. She is also known for her performance in the miniseries Ghoul.