<i>Ground Zero</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: First Monday Result Of Emraan Hashmi's Film

Emraan Hashmi's latest offering, Ground Zero, was released in the theatres on April 25. The movie, which performed decently on its first three days at the box office, witnessed a significant decline in earnings on its fourth day.

Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, Ground Zero earned only about Rs. 70 lakh in the domestic market on its first Monday (early estimates), reported Sacnilk.The total collection of the film stands at Rs. 5.90 crore.

This film, jointly produced under the banners of Excel Entertainment, Dreamzkrraft Entertainment, and Talisman Films, had an overall Hindi Occupancy of 7.48% on April 28, the report added.

While Chennai saw an estimated occupancy of 17.33%, the film had 11.75% occupancy in Pune, followed by Lucknow at about 9.25%, Mumbai at 8.25% and other cities.

The principal photography of Ground Zero reportedly took place in Jammu and Kashmir. The makers wrapped up the shooting in November 2022.

Earlier, in a conversation with Firstpost, Emraan Hashmi was asked to share his experience of shooting in Kashmir.

He said, “Well, it's great. We didn't have any hiccups shooting there. It was a smooth-sailing shoot. We had a great team there.”

The actor continued, “The locals were very supportive. We had a landmark event that happened a few days ago in Srinagar, where we did a red carpet event for the first time in 38 years. It went really well.”

Emraan Hashmi also mentioned that more films should follow soon. “More films and filmmakers should follow soon. More cinema halls should come up over there.”

Ground Zero is inspired by true events, and its plotline focuses on BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who led the 2003 operation that resulted in the death of terrorist Rana Tahir Nadeem, commonly known as Ghazi Baba.

The film features Emraan Hashmi in the titular role of Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, the second-in-command officer of BSF. The film also has an ensemble cast, including Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, and Mukesh Tiwari in key roles.