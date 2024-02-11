Grandmom Neetu Kapoor Reacts To Viral Edited Pic Of Rishi Kapoor With Granddaughter Raha: 'Too Adorable'

Image shared on Instagram. (courtesy: ranlia__raha.supermacyyy)

Grandmom Neetu Kapoor had the most adorable reaction to an edited photo featuring her late husband Rishi Kapoor and her granddaughter Raha. Earlier this week, a fan account posted an edited picture of Rishi Kapoor holding Raha Kapoor in his arms and smiling while looking at her. Rishi wore a blue T-shirt in the edited picture while Raha was seen in a printed white dress and a tiara. The picture was shared with the caption, "I wish Rishi ji was with us even today... and with Raha too." Sharing it on her Instagram Stories, Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan wrote, "This is such a great edit. It fills our hearts with happiness. Thank you (folded hands and purple emojis)." The post was further reshared by Neetu Kapoor who wrote "This is too adorable" alongside it.

Take a look at the viral post:

Now see how grand moms Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan reacted:

After keeping baby Raha away from the media glare for a considerable amount of time, parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor revealed her face to the world last year on Christmas. In a recent interview with Zoom, Alia Bhatt's dad and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt opened up about his reaction to the big reveal. In an interview with Zoom, Mahesh Bhatt “I, myself, was quite surprised that they did that. I think they must have felt that OK, now, she's one year and it's time for her to be introduced to the world at large, who was very curious to know what their baby looks like. And I think, they did it with tremendous grace and must say the media behaved very decent.” The filmmaker also noted how comfortable his grandchild Raha was in front of the cameras and said he was “quite amazed.” Mahesh Bhatt said Raha, unlike children of previous generation who would be terrified of camera, walked in as if she knew the drill. “I think she carries this in her genes,” he added.

The couple revealed their daughter's face on Christmas last year while they were on their way to the Kapoor family brunch. Take a look at the video below:

Alia and Ranbir welcomed their daughter in November of 2022.