Grammys 2022: Here's A List Of The Key Nominees

Here is a list of nominees in the major categories for the 64th annual Grammy Awards, which will be handed out January 31 in Los Angeles. Jazzman and bandleader Jon Batiste leads the pack with 11 nominations, followed by Justin Bieber, H.E.R. and Doja Cat with eight, as Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo got seven. This year the Recording Academy, the body behind the gala, expanded the top four categories from eight nominees to 10, offering music's brightest even more chances at Grammy gold.

Album of the Year

We Are - Jon Batiste

Love For Sale - Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.

Montero - Lil Nas X

Sour - Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore - Taylor Swift

Donda - Kanye West

Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song

I Still Have Faith In You- ABBA

Freedom - Jon Batiste

I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

Right On Time - Brandi Carlile

Kiss Me More - Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

Drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo

Leave The Door Open- Silk Sonic

Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting

Bad Habits - Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid and Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

A Beautiful Noise - Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry and Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys And Brandi Carlile)

Drivers License - Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

Fight For You - Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Happier Than Ever- Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Kiss Me More - Roget Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solana Roweand David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

Leave The Door Open - Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill and Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

Peaches - Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha "Fury" King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manual Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman and Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon)

Right On Time"- Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best New Artist -

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Music Video

Shot In The Dark - AC/DC

Freedom - Jon Batiste

I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

Best Rap Album

The Off-Season - J Cole

Certified Lover Boy - Drake

King's Disease II - Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, The Creator

Donda - Kanye West

Best Rap Performance

Family Ties - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Up - Cardi B

m y . l i f e" - J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage and Morray

Way 2 Sexy - Drake Featuring Future and Young Thug

Thot S*** - Megan Thee Stallion

Best Rock Album

Power Up - AC/DC

Capitol Cuts Live From Studio A - Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 - Chris Cornell

Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters

McCartney III - Paul McCartney

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Positions - Ariana Grande

Sour- Olivia Rodrigo

Best Global Music Album

Mohabbat - Arooj Aftab

Do Yourself - Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy

Pa Pa Pa - Femi Kuti

Blewu - Yo-Yo Ma and Angelique Kidjo

Essence - WizKid Featuring Tems

