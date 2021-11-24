Grammys 2022: Here's A List Of The Key Nominees

Highlights
- The Grammys will be handed out on January 31, 2022
- Jon Batiste received 11 nominations
- Justin Bieber, H.E.R. and Doja Cat received 8 nominations
Here is a list of nominees in the major categories for the 64th annual Grammy Awards, which will be handed out January 31 in Los Angeles. Jazzman and bandleader Jon Batiste leads the pack with 11 nominations, followed by Justin Bieber, H.E.R. and Doja Cat with eight, as Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo got seven. This year the Recording Academy, the body behind the gala, expanded the top four categories from eight nominees to 10, offering music's brightest even more chances at Grammy gold.
Album of the Year
We Are - Jon Batiste
Love For Sale - Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.
Montero - Lil Nas X
Sour - Olivia Rodrigo
Evermore - Taylor Swift
Donda - Kanye West
Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song
I Still Have Faith In You- ABBA
Freedom - Jon Batiste
I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
Kiss Me More - Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
Drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo
Leave The Door Open- Silk Sonic
Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting
Bad Habits - Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid and Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)
A Beautiful Noise - Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry and Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys And Brandi Carlile)
Drivers License - Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
Fight For You - Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
Happier Than Ever- Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Kiss Me More - Roget Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solana Roweand David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)
Leave The Door Open - Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill and Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)
Peaches - Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha "Fury" King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manual Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman and Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon)
Right On Time"- Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
Best New Artist -
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
FINNEAS
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Best Music Video
Shot In The Dark - AC/DC
Freedom - Jon Batiste
I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
Best Rap Album
The Off-Season - J Cole
Certified Lover Boy - Drake
King's Disease II - Nas
Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, The Creator
Donda - Kanye West
Best Rap Performance
Family Ties - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
Up - Cardi B
m y . l i f e" - J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage and Morray
Way 2 Sexy - Drake Featuring Future and Young Thug
Thot S*** - Megan Thee Stallion
Best Rock Album
Power Up - AC/DC
Capitol Cuts Live From Studio A - Black Pumas
No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 - Chris Cornell
Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters
McCartney III - Paul McCartney
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Positions - Ariana Grande
Sour- Olivia Rodrigo
Best Global Music Album
Mohabbat - Arooj Aftab
Do Yourself - Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy
Pa Pa Pa - Femi Kuti
Blewu - Yo-Yo Ma and Angelique Kidjo
Essence - WizKid Featuring Tems
