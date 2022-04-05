'You Set Me On The Path...': Two-Time Grammy Winner Ricky Kej To PM Modi

Ricky Kej won Best New Age Album for Divine Tides at the 64th Grammy Awards this Sunday.

Indian composer Ricky Kej, after claiming his second Grammy on Sunday, profusely thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his blessings and guidance today.

Following Ricky Kej's win for his album Divine Tides, PM Modi congratulated the artist for a "remarkable feat" and wished him the best in his future endeavours.

In response, Mr Kej tweeted, "Wow.. speechless! To receive praise from the Hon'ble Prime Minister himself! Thank you @narendramodi ji, I hope I made you proud."

Mr Kej also went on to express gratitude towards the PM for the journey he has embarked on since his last Grammy win. "You set me on the path of Environmental Consciousness 7 years ago when I won my 1st GRAMMY Award, and here I am today :-) Thanks for your blessings," he added.

An active environmentalist, Ricky Kej is a recipient of the United Nations Global Humanitarian Artist award, in addition to more than 100 accolades won over the course of his illustrious career.

He received his first Grammy for his album Winds of Samsara in 2015. Born in the United States, Ricky Kej now lives and works in Bengaluru.