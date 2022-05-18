Cannes 2022: Why Two-Time Grammy Winner Ricky Kej Repeated His Outfit At The Film Festival

Ricky Kej shared this image. (courtesy: rickykej)

Cannes Film Festival, which, over the course of years, has became synonymous to fashion, saw one big moment and a powerful one at that. Grammy Award winning composer Ricky Kej, who was one of the attendees at the 75th edition of the film festival, wore the same outfit that he wore to the Grammys earlier this year. Why, you ask? Well, the composer's sartorial motto was loud and clear: "Fashion Can Be Trendy Twice." Sharing a picture collage of himself from the Grammys and the Cannes Film Festival, Ricky Kej wrote: "#ReWear4Earth. ReWear your outfits for different occasions and do your part in reducing damage dealt to the Earth. This year, I was on 2 of the biggest stages in the world - the Grammy Awards and Cannes Film Festival and chose to wear the same outfit."

Emphasizing on need for sustainability, the Grammy winning composer wrote in his post: "Fast fashion isn't always fashionable. Especially when we consider it's impact on our planet (The fashion industry is one of the most polluting on the planet) The use of toxic textile dyes, cheap materials and massive use of water and translates to environmental pollution. For decades, repeating an outfit for galas and events would be considered a fashion blunder - encouraging people to switch up outfits for every event, making clothes 'Single Use'. Its time to change that narrative. Its time we consider our planet in this equation. Fashion Can Be Trendy Twice."

He signed off the post with these words: "#ReWear4Earth your outfits, take a picture and use the hashtag.. and do your part for the planet. The Earth wouldn't remember what you wore. It will remember how you treat it."

Read Ricky Kej's post here:

Ricky Kej, who has over 100 awards in over 20 countries across the globe, received his first Grammy Award for his album Winds of Samsara in 2015. He has been Awarded United Nations Global Humanitarian Artist and is also an active environmentalist. He won his 2nd Grammy along with The Police's Stewart Copeland. They won the Best New Age Album for Divine Tides at the Grammys this year.