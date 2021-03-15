Grammys 2021: List Of Winners - I Can't Breathe Wins Song Of The Year

A still from I Can't Breathe. (courtesy YouTube)

The 63rd edition of the Grammys began with Megan Thee Stallion winning three trophies - Best New Artist Award, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for Savage. I Can't Breathe by H.E.R won one of the three big awards of the night - Song of the Year. Trevor Noah opened music's biggest night from Los Angeles, joking that it would be the largest outdoor event of 2021 since the storming of the US Capitol in January. "I know that you haven't been able to go to a concert in a long time - neither have I. So tonight we're bringing the concert to you," he said. John Prine, who died at the age of 73 last year, received awards for Best Roots Performance and Best Roots Song from the Recording Academy. Chick Corea also received a Posthumus award for Best Improvised Jazz Solo. Meanwhile, in terms of nominations, Beyonce lead the pack with nine, followed by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and rapper Roddy Ricch, all with six.

Here are some of this year's Grammy winners:

Record of the Year:

Album of the Year:

Song of the Year: I Can't Breathe by H.E.R

Best New Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Solo Performance: Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Rain On Me - Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: American Standard -James Taylor

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Best Rock Performance: Shameika

Best Metal Performance: Bum-Rush

Best Rock Song: Stay High

Best Rock Album:

Best Alternative Music Album:Fetch the Bolt Cutter

Best R&B Performance:

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

Best R&B Song:

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Best R&B Album:

Best Rap Performance: Megan Thee Stallion

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

Best Rap Song: Savage

Best Rap Album:

Best Dance Recording: 10%

Best Dance Electronic Album: Bubba

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Live At The Royal Albert Hall

Best Country Solo Performance:

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

Best Country Song:

Best Country Album:

Best New Age Album:

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: Chick Corea

Best Jazz Vocal Album:

Best Jazz Instrumental Album:

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:

Best Latin Jazz Album:

Best Bluegrass Album:

Best Traditional Blues Album:

Best Contemporary Blues Album:

Best Reggae Album:

Best World Music Album:

Best Spoken Word Album:

Best Comedy Album:

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media:

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media:

Best Music Video:

Best Music Film:

The Grammy music awards, which were slated for January 31 in Los Angeles, were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has been rapidly spreading in.

