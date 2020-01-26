Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra Is All Set For The Awards. See Pic

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Highlights Priyanka Chopra will attend the Grammy Awards on Sunday

The awards will be held in Los Angeles on January 26

The actress will walk the red carpet with Nick Jonas

Ahead of the Grammy Awards 2020, that will be held in Los Angeles on January 26 (January 27 morning in India), Priyanka Chopra gave her fans a glimpse of her red carpet look for the occasion and it will leave you in awe. The actress, who will reportedly walk the red carpet with her singer husband Nick Jonas, shared "pre-Grammys" pictures of herself on social media, in which she can be seen wearing a Nicolas Jebran satin gown, which she paired with a pair of stilettoes by Stuart Weitzman. Priyanka also gave us a sneak-peek into her prep for the red carpet. Sharing the photos, the actress captioned it: "Pre-Grammys."

Take a look:

Reacting to Priyanka Chopra's latest pictures, several Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities such as Hilary Duff, Tanisha Mukerji and others dropped comments. Take a look:

The Jonas Brothers - Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas - have been nominated at the Grammys for their comeback single 'Sucker' in the Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance category. The song also features Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. The band will also reportedly perform on the stage. It will compete in the aforementioned category with the likes of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello (nominated for Senorita), Ariana Grande and Social House (nominated for Boyfriend), Post Malone and Swae Lee (nominated for Sunflower) and Lil Nas X (nominated for Old Town Road).

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Jonas Brother's recent single What A Man Gotta Do. She will soon be seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, in which she will share screen space with Rajkummar Rao.