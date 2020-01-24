Grammys 2020: Here's A Look At The Key Nominations

Grammys 2020 nominations were released in November last year.

Grammys 2020: Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X get most nominations (courtesy AFP)

  • Ariana Grande holds a nomination in the Album Of The Year
  • Billie Eilish has been nominated for Best New Artist
  • Taylor Swift's album 'Lover' has been nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album
Los Angeles:

Here is a list of nominees in the major categories for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, which will be handed out on Sunday in Los Angeles:


- Album of the Year -


Bon Iver, i, i


Lana Del Rey, Norman Fucking Rockwell!


Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?


Ariana Grande, thank u, next


H.E.R., I Used To Know Her


Lil Nas X, 7


Lizzo, Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)


Vampire Weekend, Father Of The Bride


- Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song -


Bon Iver, Hey, Ma


Billie Eilish, Bad Guy 


Ariana Grande, 7 Rings


H.E.R., Hard Place 


Khalid, Talk 


Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road 


Lizzo, Truth Hurts


Post Malone and Swae Lee, Sunflower


- Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting -


Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna, Always Remember Us This Way (from A Star Is Born)


Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, Bad Guy


Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, Bring My Flowers Now


H.E.R., Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris and Rodney Jerkins, Hard Place


Taylor Swift, Lover


Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff, Norman Fucking Rockwell!


Lewis Capaldi, Tom Barnes, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman, Someone You Loved


Lizzo, Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic and Jesse Saint John, Truth Hurts


- Best New Artist -


Black Pumas 


Billie Eilish 


Lil Nas X 


Lizzo 


Maggie Rogers 


Rosalia


Tank And The Bangas 


Yola


- Best Music Video -


The Chemical Brothers, We've Got to Try


Gary Clark Jr, This Land


FKA twigs, Cellophane


Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road


Tove Lo, Glad He's Gone


- Best Rap Album -


Dreamville, Revenge Of The Dreamers III


Meek Mill, Championships 


21 Savage, I Am > I Was


Tyler, The Creator, Igor


YBN Cordae, The Lost Boy


- Best Rock Album -


Bring Me The Horizon, Amo


Cage The Elephant, Social Cues


The Cranberries, In The End


I Prevail, Trauma


Rival Sons, Feral Roots


- Best Pop Vocal Album -


Beyonce, The Lion King: The Gift


Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?


Ariana Grande, thank u, next 


Ed Sheeran, No. 6 Collaborations Project


Taylor Swift, Lover


- Best Alternative Music Album -


Big Thief, U.F.O.F.


James Blake, Assume Form


Bon Iver, i, i


Vampire Weekend, Father of the Bride


Thom Yorke, Anima


- Best World Music Album -


Altin Gun, Gece


Bokante & Metropole Orkest conducted by Jules Buckley, What Heat


Burna Boy, African Giant


Nathalie Joachim with Spektral Quartet, Fanm D'Ayiti


Angelique Kidjo, Celia

 



