Grammys 2020: Here's A Look At The Key Nominations

Grammys 2020: Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X get most nominations (courtesy AFP)

Highlights Ariana Grande holds a nomination in the Album Of The Year

Billie Eilish has been nominated for Best New Artist

Taylor Swift's album 'Lover' has been nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album

Here is a list of nominees in the major categories for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, which will be handed out on Sunday in Los Angeles:



- Album of the Year -



Bon Iver, i, i



Lana Del Rey, Norman Fucking Rockwell!



Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?



Ariana Grande, thank u, next



H.E.R., I Used To Know Her



Lil Nas X, 7



Lizzo, Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)



Vampire Weekend, Father Of The Bride



- Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song -



Bon Iver, Hey, Ma



Billie Eilish, Bad Guy



Ariana Grande, 7 Rings



H.E.R., Hard Place



Khalid, Talk



Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road



Lizzo, Truth Hurts



Post Malone and Swae Lee, Sunflower



- Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting -



Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna, Always Remember Us This Way (from A Star Is Born)



Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, Bad Guy



Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, Bring My Flowers Now



H.E.R., Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris and Rodney Jerkins, Hard Place



Taylor Swift, Lover



Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff, Norman Fucking Rockwell!



Lewis Capaldi, Tom Barnes, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman, Someone You Loved



Lizzo, Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic and Jesse Saint John, Truth Hurts



- Best New Artist -



Black Pumas



Billie Eilish



Lil Nas X



Lizzo



Maggie Rogers



Rosalia



Tank And The Bangas



Yola



- Best Music Video -



The Chemical Brothers, We've Got to Try



Gary Clark Jr, This Land



FKA twigs, Cellophane



Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road



Tove Lo, Glad He's Gone



- Best Rap Album -



Dreamville, Revenge Of The Dreamers III



Meek Mill, Championships



21 Savage, I Am > I Was



Tyler, The Creator, Igor



YBN Cordae, The Lost Boy



- Best Rock Album -



Bring Me The Horizon, Amo



Cage The Elephant, Social Cues



The Cranberries, In The End



I Prevail, Trauma



Rival Sons, Feral Roots



- Best Pop Vocal Album -



Beyonce, The Lion King: The Gift



Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?



Ariana Grande, thank u, next



Ed Sheeran, No. 6 Collaborations Project



Taylor Swift, Lover



- Best Alternative Music Album -



Big Thief, U.F.O.F.



James Blake, Assume Form



Bon Iver, i, i



Vampire Weekend, Father of the Bride



Thom Yorke, Anima



- Best World Music Album -



Altin Gun, Gece



Bokante & Metropole Orkest conducted by Jules Buckley, What Heat



Burna Boy, African Giant



Nathalie Joachim with Spektral Quartet, Fanm D'Ayiti



Angelique Kidjo, Celia



