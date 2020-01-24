Grammys 2020: Here's A Look At The Key Nominations

Highlights
- Ariana Grande holds a nomination in the Album Of The Year
- Billie Eilish has been nominated for Best New Artist
- Taylor Swift's album 'Lover' has been nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album
Here is a list of nominees in the major categories for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, which will be handed out on Sunday in Los Angeles:
- Album of the Year -
Bon Iver, i, i
Lana Del Rey, Norman Fucking Rockwell!
Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande, thank u, next
H.E.R., I Used To Know Her
Lil Nas X, 7
Lizzo, Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)
Vampire Weekend, Father Of The Bride
- Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song -
Bon Iver, Hey, Ma
Billie Eilish, Bad Guy
Ariana Grande, 7 Rings
H.E.R., Hard Place
Khalid, Talk
Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road
Lizzo, Truth Hurts
Post Malone and Swae Lee, Sunflower
- Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting -
Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna, Always Remember Us This Way (from A Star Is Born)
Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, Bad Guy
Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, Bring My Flowers Now
H.E.R., Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris and Rodney Jerkins, Hard Place
Taylor Swift, Lover
Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff, Norman Fucking Rockwell!
Lewis Capaldi, Tom Barnes, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman, Someone You Loved
Lizzo, Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic and Jesse Saint John, Truth Hurts
- Best New Artist -
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank And The Bangas
Yola
- Best Music Video -
The Chemical Brothers, We've Got to Try
Gary Clark Jr, This Land
FKA twigs, Cellophane
Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road
Tove Lo, Glad He's Gone
- Best Rap Album -
Dreamville, Revenge Of The Dreamers III
Meek Mill, Championships
21 Savage, I Am > I Was
Tyler, The Creator, Igor
YBN Cordae, The Lost Boy
- Best Rock Album -
Bring Me The Horizon, Amo
Cage The Elephant, Social Cues
The Cranberries, In The End
I Prevail, Trauma
Rival Sons, Feral Roots
- Best Pop Vocal Album -
Beyonce, The Lion King: The Gift
Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande, thank u, next
Ed Sheeran, No. 6 Collaborations Project
Taylor Swift, Lover
- Best Alternative Music Album -
Big Thief, U.F.O.F.
James Blake, Assume Form
Bon Iver, i, i
Vampire Weekend, Father of the Bride
Thom Yorke, Anima
- Best World Music Album -
Altin Gun, Gece
Bokante & Metropole Orkest conducted by Jules Buckley, What Heat
Burna Boy, African Giant
Nathalie Joachim with Spektral Quartet, Fanm D'Ayiti
Angelique Kidjo, Celia
