Govinda's Daughter Tina Ahuja Opens Up About Her Dad's Strict Stance On Her Weight

Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja has opened up about her equation with her father. In a recent interview, Tina opened up about how Govinda motivated her to get in shape. She was accompanied by her mother Sunita Ahuja.

Tina Ahuja told Hauterrfly, “From my teens, my father was very particular about my figure and my weight. Every time he would see a paunch he would be like, ‘Dikh raha hai kuch. Bahar nikal raha hai paet. Kam karo.' [Your belly is visible. It's coming out. Reduce it.]"

I remember I went to Switzerland (to watch) him shoot and I love the milk there. He was shooting and I was drinking milk and hot chocolate. By the time we went from Switzerland to London, my pants were not fitting. He was like, ‘Ladki sundar lagni chahiye, weight accha hona chahiye.' [A woman should look beautiful, she should maintain her weight,]” she continued.

Tina Ahuja added, “I used to discuss it with him ki, ‘Papa [Dad], I don't know what has happened to me. I put on so much weight. I just can't walk also.' It was him who was like, ‘Start with one baby step at a time.'” On a concluding note, Tina said, “Slowly getting there but I love my body.”

Tina Ahuja also talked about growing up with a “busy father”.

She said, “During my growing up age, my dad was shooting half of the time and he hardly came to my school. He used to come only once or twice at my annual function when I was performing. My dad has always pampered me with materialistic things. For him, he feels materialistic things are the only way I can win my daughter. But aisa nahi hota hai. [This is not true].”

Tina Ahuja made her Bollywood debut with the 2015 film Second Hand Husband. Directed by Smeep Kang, the movie featured Dharmendra and Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal.