Govinda Finally Reveals After Seven Years What Led To Fallout With Krushna Abhishek: "Funny That <i>Jiski Wajah Tha</i>..."

Superstar Govinda's fallout with his nephew Krushna Abhishek made headlines for years. The duo recently caught up when the actor appeared on Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show, where they met after a long time and even hugged on stage, putting an end to their strained relationship. During his appearance on the show, Govinda opened up on what exactly led to the rift between their families and how things unfolded leading to the feud. For the unversed, it all started in 2016 after the superstar found one of Krushna's jokes disrespectful.

Determined to spill the beans, Govinda began with, "Ab main sach keh deta hoon (now let me tell you the truth)" and went on to narrate what happened. "One day, I was very angry with him. I asked, 'What are these dialogues they make him write?' My wife, Sunita said, 'The whole film industry does this. Don't say anything to Krushna. He is making money and let him do his work. Kisi ke liye aap stoppage nahi kijiye, kisi se wrong mat kijiye (Don't stop someone, don't do something wrong).' So I would like to say about her, 'You say sorry to her, she loves,'" the actor explained.

Krushna quickly replied, "Yes, yes, I love her too. If there's any such feeling then I am sorry, I love you very, very much."

Govinda opened up about their fight after Krushna said on the show, "For the first time, I broke character but I would like to say one thing - Today is one of the most special day, one of the most memorable day. My seven years of Vanvaas ended today by sharing the stage with my uncle. I think this is one of the best moments. Everyone was hoping for it too."

The Dulhe Raja star appeared on the show with Shakti Kapoor and Chunky Panday. While we get a sneak peek into the camaraderie between the greatest comedy actors of the 90s, it is the family reunion that took the cake.

After Krushna's joke, matters worsened when his wife Kashmera Shah posted a tweet about individuals dancing for money which was perceived as targetted towards Govinda. His wife Sunita Ahuja went on record to say that she never appeared on the Netflix version of the Kapil Sharma Show because of the feud, and even mentioned that the chances of reconciliation between the families are zilch.

