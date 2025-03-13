Govinda Recalls When He Slapped A Fan Who Was "Accused" Of Misbehaving With Women On Set

Govinda has broken his silence on his legal battle, which happened in 2008. The actor had slapped a fan on the sets of the film Money Hai Toh Honey Hai.

Govinda, in a conversation with Mukesh Khanna, recalled the incident. The actor said that a fan, identified as Santosh, was misbehaving with a woman on the sets of his film.

He said, “I submitted proofs against Santosh in court. His name was Santosh. A lot of women told me not to do anything wrong with him further. They asked me to be respectful. I saw that nobody supported me; those who have been standing because of me were after me, trying to pull me down."

Govinda added, “The slapping case was so lucky for me. Somebody was misbehaving, and I slapped the person. The case went on for 9 years and in the end, a friend of mine told me to do a sting operation on him and record whatever he was saying. The guy asked me for Rs 3-4 crores to take back the case. I recorded that conversation and sent it to court."

Meanwhile, Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, have been hitting the headlines due to divorce rumours. Reports suggested that they had decided to part ways after 37 years of marriage.

Speaking to Hindi Rush, Sunita Ahuja said, "We have two houses, we have a bungalow opposite our apartment. I have my temple and my kids in the flat. We live in the flat whereas he gets late after his meetings. He loves talking so he'll gather 10 people and sit chatting with them. Whereas me, my son ,and my daughter live together, but we hardly talk because I feel if you end up wasting your energy by talking too much.”

Meanwhile, ETimes quoted a source as saying, "Sunita apparently had sent a separation notice a few months ago, but there has been no movement since then."