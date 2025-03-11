When Govinda Had To Hear Kader Khan's Abuses To Get One Compliment

Govinda and Kader Khan worked in several films including Raja Babu, Coolie No 1, Haasena Maan Jaayegi, Hero No 1, Dulhe Raja. In a recent conversation on the Bheeshm International podcast, Govinda recalled how he had a heated argument with the senior actor over a shot.

"I reached the set at 7 am. I was sitting and waiting since the morning, but the crew set up my shot only at 12:10 pm. So I said I'm hungry now and am ordering lunch. So Kader Khan came and said, 'Is this the time for lunch?' I said, 'Yes sir, you should eat too.' 'Let's give the shot.' I said, 'No sir, I've been waiting since morning, these guys didn't set up my shot. Now, I'm hungry and will eat. You also join.' 'I'm insisting you give the shot.' 'Sir, I'm also insisting, please understand)," Govinda recalled.

Govinda added, "(Kader Khan told him) I've heard a lot that you're being difficult these days. Are you afraid of anyone or not?' 'I am not afraid of anyone, except God.' 'Come on, give the shot.' I said, 'No sir, please wait for a while, then we'll do it.'). So my idea was that thoda sa time nikal jaye (let some time pass) and then I'll give the shot. Toh bahut gali-vali diye mujhe. Aise kabhi dete nahi the. Mujhe bahut prem karte the. Mujh par unki bahut kripa rahi. (He abused me a lot. He doesn't do it usually. He loved me a lot. He has done a lot for me)."

After Govinda's persistent reluctance, Kader Khan went on to shoot the scene. Meanwhile, the actor, his camera and boat all drowned.

Govinda recalled that after he returned, (Kader Khan said) "Give me your hand.' He kissed my hand. 'You have something in you.' I said, 'I had to hear so many abuses to get this compliment)."

Kader Khan died in Canada in 2018 at 81. Govinda and Kader Khan's comic timings made those films memorable over the years.