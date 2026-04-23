<i>Governor</i> First Poster: All Eyes On Manoj Bajpayee

Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah on Thursday unveiled the first poster of his upcoming film Governor: The Silent Saviour on actor Manoj Bajpayee's 57th birthday.

The movie, scheduled for release in theatres on June 12, marks the first collaboration between the National Film Award-winning actor and the producer, known for backing the controversial "The Kerala Story" franchise.

Shah's banner Sunshine Pictures shared the first look from the movie on its official social media pages.

"We are a world power today because an unsung hero fought an untold war. 'GOVERNOR' releasing in cinemas on 12th June, 2026," read the caption.

Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the first poster features Bajpayee walking down a corridor from behind, suitcase in hand. The tagline on the poster read, "If I fail… India fails." A second poster spotlights a solitary green chair with the lines "India is on the verge of bankruptcy" and "Yeh sirf kursi nahi… zimmedaari hai" written on it.

The film will also feature actor Adah Sharma, who played the lead role in Shah's 2023 production "The Kerala Story".

"Governor: The Silent Saviour" is co-produced by Aashin A. Shah. The screenplay is written by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani and Shah.

The film features music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

Bajpayee, one of Hindi cinema's most versatile actors, comes into the project on the back of a strong recent run.

In 2025, he headlined "Inspector Zende" on Netflix and featured in "Jugnuma: The Fable", directed by Raam Reddy. He also returned as spy-hero Srikant Tiwari in the third season of hit series "The Family Man".