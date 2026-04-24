Veteran Bengali Actor Biplab Dasgupta Dies At 75

Veteran Bengali actor and renowned elocutionist Biplab Dasgupta, known for his roles in films such as Baishey Shraban, Gumnaami and Zulfiqar, died in Kolkata on Friday after a prolonged illness.

He was 75.

Family members said Dasgupta, who had been down with post-operative complications for quite some time, complained of uneasiness at his Golf Club Road home in Tollygunje and breathed his last while being taken to a hospital later.

Dasgupta, who had been ailing after a prostate operation sometime back, is survived by his wife and daughter.

Dasgupta had also earned acclaim in TV serials like Chemistry Mashi, Jogomaya and Checkmate, Bosepukur Khunkharapi, among others.

As his body was taken to the Technicians Studio, members of the film, television and OTT fraternity paid their last respects.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)