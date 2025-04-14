<I>Good Bad Ugly</i> Box Office Day 4: Next Stop For Ajith Kumar's Film - Rs 100 Crore

Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan's Good Bad Ugly has been making waves at the box office. The adventure drama, which has been eyeing its next milestone — the Rs 100 crore mark (at the domestic box office), performed well on the first weekend.

On Day 4, the movie collected Rs 20.50 crore, reported Sacnilk. With this, the total collection of Good Bad Ugly stands at Rs 84.50 crore.

The report added that Good Bad Ugly saw an "overall 69.13% Tamil occupancy, followed by a staggering 18.43% Telugu occupancy.”

Meanwhile, Good Bad Ugly has already surpassed the Rs 100 crore-mark on the global market within the first three days of release, becoming the third Tamil movie of the year to achieve the feat, stated another report by Sacnilk.

For those unaware, Good Bad Ugly marks Trisha Krishnan's sixth film with Ajith Kumar.

After the movie's release, Trisha Krishnan shared a note on Instagram Stories, slamming the trolls.

Calling them "anonymous cowardice", she wrote, "Shabaaaaaaa...Toxic people, how do you guys do life or sleep well? Does sitting on social media and posting nonsensical stuff about others really make your day?”

Trisha Krishnan continued, “I really, really feel terrible for you guys and the people you live with or are surrounded by. Anonymous cowardice indeed! God bless you all, really!"

Good Bad Ugly has been produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The film also stars Arjun Das, Rahul Dev, Yogi Babu, Priya Prakash Varrier, Tinnu Anand, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Varma, and Sayaji Shinde in key roles.