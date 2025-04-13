<i>Good Bad Ugly</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajith Kumar's Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark

Good Bad Ugly has crossed the ₹50 crore mark at the box office in just three days of its release. On its first Saturday, the Ajith Kumar-led actioner minted ₹18.5 crore through ticket windows, as reported by Sacnilk. With this, the total collection of the Adhik Ravichandran directorial now stands at an impressive ₹62.75 crore.

Good Bad Ugly also saw solid footfalls, recording an overall 61.53% Tamil occupancy on April 12. Morning shows had a turnout of 41.58%, which steadily rose through the day – afternoon shows clocked 61.51%, evening shows hit 64.04% and night shows peaked at a solid 78.99%.

Good Bad Ugly revolves around retired gangster Red Dragon, who is forced to return to his old ways after his son is wrongly arrested.

Ajith Kumar steps into the role of the feared Red Dragon, bringing his signature intensity to the screen. The film also features Trisha Krishnan, Shine Tom Chacko, Prabhu, Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Rahul Dev, Yogi Babu and Raghu Ram.

Ahead of Good Bad Ugly's release, Raghu Ram praised Ajith Kumar for his hard work and dedication.

In a conversation with India Today, the actor said, "He's (Ajith Kumar) next level. He doesn't need to earn more or seek approval from anyone. But, he's still working and challenging himself. He's shown me that you decide your own life. He doesn't let the world define him. He's the centre of his own world. He's inspiring. You have to be crazy to change the world.”

Good Bad Ugly has been jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series Films. The film's music has been composed by GV Prakash.