Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 2: Next Stop For Ajith Kumar's Film - Rs 50 Crore

Ajith Kumar's latest film, Good Bad Ugly, is inching towards the ₹ 50-crore club. The Adhik Ravichandran-directed movie arrived in the theatres on April 10.

On Day 2 (April 11), Good Bad Ugly earned ₹ 13.50 crore at the ticket counters, reported Sacnilk. The action comedy minted ₹ 29.25 crore on its opening day. With this, the film's total box office collection now stands at ₹ 42.75 crore.

Good Bad Ugly registered an occupancy rate of 50.64% on its first Friday, according to the Sacnilk report. The night shows recorded the highest footfall with 73.91%, followed by evening shows at 52.99%. Meanwhile, afternoon screenings stood at 46.87%. Morning shows recorded the lowest audience attendance with 28.80%.

Good Bad Ugly is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series Films. The movie's music is crooned by GV Prakash. Ajith Kumar plays the role of a dreaded gangster, Red Dragon, in the film. Trisha Krishnan, Shine Tom Chacko, Prabhu, Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Rahul Dev and Yogi Babu are seen in important roles.

Good Bad Ugly centres around retired gangster Red Dragon, who returns to his violent activities after his son is wrongly arrested.

Fans have been heaping praise on Ajith Kumar for his performance in Good Bad Ugly. Trisha Krishnan's acting, however, has failed to impress cinema-goers. Following the criticism, the actress shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Stories.

She wrote, “Shabaaaaaaa...Toxic people, how do you guys do life or sleep well? Does sitting on social media and posting nonsensical stuff about others really make your day? I really, really feel terrible for you guys and the people you live with or are surrounded by. Anonymous cowardice indeed! God bless you all, really!"

Although Trisha Krishnan did not take the name of Good Bad Ugly, her message was likely meant for the trolls.

Good Bad Ugly marks Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan's sixth film. The duo has previously worked together in Ji, Kireedam, Mankatha, Yennai Arindhal, and Vidaamuyarchi.