<i>Good Bad Ugly</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajith Kumar Delivers Career-Best Opener, Earns Rs 28.5 Crore

The Ajith Kumar-led Good Bad Ugly, which debuted in theatres on Thursday, has made a strong impression at the box office. The Adhik Ravichandran-directed film collected Rs 28.5 crore nett in India on its opening day, according to Sacnilk.

This performance mirrors that of Ajith's previous release Vidaamuyarchi, which earned Rs 26 crore on its first day but subsequently underperformed, becoming one of the actor's significant commercial disappointments in recent years.

Good Bad Ugly achieved approximately 79% overall occupancy on its first day. In Chennai, the film screened in over 924 shows with an impressive 95% occupancy rate, while Bengaluru's 616 shows recorded around 54% occupancy.

Initially scheduled for a Pongal release, Vidaamuyarchi was postponed for unspecified reasons and eventually launched in February.

Despite a promising start, its collections rapidly declined, ultimately accumulating only about Rs 80 crore nett during its theatrical run, with its release timing cited as a contributing factor to its poor performance.

Ajith's two other post-pandemic releases performed more favourably than Vidaamuyarchi. Thunivu generated approximately Rs 122 crore nett domestically, while Valimai collected around Rs 106 crore at the box office.

Tamil cinema is still awaiting its first breakout success of 2025. Currently, the year's highest-grossing Tamil film is Dragon, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu.

Featuring Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran and Kayadu Lohar, Dragon opened with Rs 6.5 crore but went on to amass around Rs 102 crore in total.

Good Bad Ugly, which co-stars Trisha Krishnan, faces competition from the Malayalam film Bazooka. The film stars Mammootty in the lead role.