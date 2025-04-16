<i>Good Bad Ugly</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Progress Report On Ajith Kumar's Film

After a grand opening and a decent first Monday, Good Bad Ugly saw a dip in its box office numbers on the first Tuesday. On Day 6, the film, headlined by Ajith Kumar, collected ₹6.5 crore, according to Sacnilk. With this, the action-comedy has raked in a total of ₹107.8 crore so far.

As per the report, Good Bad Ugly recorded an overall Tamil occupancy of 29.21% on April 15. The morning shows witnessed 16.70% occupancy, afternoon shows recorded 30.59%, evening shows saw 34.06%, while night shows peaked at 35.50%.

In addition to Ajith Kumar, Good Bad Ugly features Trisha Krishnan, Shine Tom Chacko, Prabhu, Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Rahul Dev, Yogi Babu and Raghu Ram in pivotal roles.

Ahead of Good Bad Ugly's release, Raghu Ram opened up about his early experience working in the South, where the culture of star worship was unfamiliar to him.

In an interaction with India Today, Ragu Ram admitted that he did not initially grasp the magnitude of the opportunity he had landed. Recalling a moment on set, Raghu shared that he was “told off” for casually addressing Ajith Kumar by name – even though they are of a similar age.

"I grew up in Delhi and worked in Mumbai as well. We call our superiors by name. When I went to the shoot, Ajith came and introduced himself to me. Since he was around the same age as I am, I started calling him by his name. And it was awkward," the actor recalled. Click here for the full story.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Good Bad Ugly has been collectively produced by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series Films. The movie's music has been composed by GV Prakash.