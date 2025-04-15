<i>Good Bad Ugly</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajith Kumar's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore

Ajith Kumar's latest offering Good Bad Ugly arrived in the theaters on April 10. After a massive opening day collection of ₹ 29.25 crore, the film has now showed signs of a dip on its first Monday.

On Day 5, Good Bad Ugly earned ₹ 15 crore at the ticket window, reported Sacnilk. With this, the movie's total box office collection stands at ₹ 101.30 crore. Good Bad Ugly had an overall 52.99 percent occupancy rate on April 14, added the report.

The afternoon shows registered the highest footfall of 63.85 percent, with evening shows trailing behind at 59.41 percent. Meanwhile, night screenings stood at 51.59 percent and morning shows recorded the lowest at 37.12 percent.

Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, also features Trisha Krishnan in a key role. The movie marks her sixth collaboration with Ajith Kumar. The duo has previously worked in films like Ji, Kireedam, Mankatha, Yennai Arindhal, and Vidaamuyarchi.

Besides the leading duo, Shine Tom Chacko, Prabhu, Prasanna, Raghu Ram, Arjun Das, Sunil, Rahul Dev and Yogi Babu are seen in supporting roles.

Ahead of Good Bad Ugly's release, Roadies star Raghu Ram shared his experience of working with Ajith Kumar. The actor, in a conversation with The Hindu, said, "I started getting a little in awe of him when I realised that he was driving his own racing car. It is like Bruce Wayne is so rich that he could hire someone to be Batman, but he chooses to be Batman himself.”

Raghu Ram further revealed his biggest takeaway from working with Ajith Kumar. He shared, "The biggest thing I picked up from him is to not let societal expectations limit or define you. HGe does not need to prove anything — he just is.”

Good Bad Ugly, bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series Films, centers around a retired yet powerful gangster, Red Dragon (played by Ajith Kumar), who is forced to return to his violent ways after his son is falsely accused of a crime.