<i>Good Bad Ugly</i> Trailer: "Bad Boy" Ajith Kumar Packs A Punch

The much-anticipated trailer of director Adhik Ravichandran's action-packed film Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar, was unveiled on Friday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), director Adhik shared the trailer link and wrote, "#GoodBadUglyTrailer is here. Thank you dear sir #AjithKumar sir.@MythriOfficial."

The high-octane trailer kicks off with Arjun Das, who plays a stylish antagonist, grooving with foreign dancers to the popular Tamil folk track Otha Rooba Tharen from Naatupura Paatu.

Das, locking horns with Ajith's character, says, "AK sir, I just pulled out your history and took a look at it. I heard you are a big villain. But in my game, I am your villain."

The drama intensifies as Trisha's character tells Prabhu, "He (Ajith Kumar) was the one who pushed my father onto the road." Ajith's character then makes his first appearance and declares, "I gave up smoking for my sake, I gave up drinking for my wife's sake and I gave up violence for my son's sake. But if my son is at risk, I would have to go back to what I have given up, wouldn't I?"

Packed with high-energy action sequences between Ajith and Arjun Das, the trailer delivers power-packed moments. At one point, Ajith warns, "You will have your nose and eyes. You will have your hands and legs. But you won't have your life." The trailer concludes with a punchy sign-off: "Bad boy."

While the trailer was initially slated for a 9:01 p.m. release, a short delay caught fans off guard. Production house Mythri Movie Makers explained on social media that the delay was due to an overwhelming response. "MASS SAMBAVAM" had taken over, they said, and the servers needed "a little longer." They assured fans the wait would be worth it.

True to their word, the trailer dropped just 20 minutes later.

Announcing the launch, Mythri Movie Makers tweeted, "Maamey! THE MASS CELEBRATION is here #GoodBadUglyTrailer out now #GoodBadUgly Grand release worldwide on April 10th, 2025 with VERA LEVEL ENTERTAINMENT."

The film's soundtrack is composed by National Award winner G.V. Prakash, with cinematography by Abinandhan Ramanujam and editing by Vijay Velukutty. The action is helmed by renowned stunt choreographers Supreme Sundar and Kaloian Vodenicharov.

Initially planned for a Pongal 2025 release when it began filming in June last year, Good Bad Ugly is now all set for a grand worldwide release on April 10, 2025.

Alongside Ajith and Trisha, the film features a stellar ensemble including Arjun Das, Prabhu, Prasanna, and Sunil in key roles.