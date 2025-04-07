Viral Video: Ajith Kumar's 285-Ft Cut-Out Collapses In Tamil Nadu, Fans Escape Unhurt. Watch

A towering cut-out of actor Ajith Kumar, reportedly stretching over 285 feet, collapsed at the PSS Multiplex in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu.

The massive structure came crashing down as fans gathered outside the theatre, just days ahead of the release of Ajith's much-anticipated film, Good Bad Ugly. No injuries were reported, with all fans managing to escape safely.

The incident occurred on Sunday, when enthusiastic fans had assembled at the multiplex to make arrangements for the film's release. But what was meant to be a celebration quickly turned chaotic as the enormous banner fell, causing fans to flee in fear.

Neither Ajith Kumar nor the team behind Good Bad Ugly have issued a statement on the incident.

In a tragic incident last year, one of his fans lost their life during the premiere of Thunivu. Following that, the Tamil Nadu government banned early morning film shows in the state to prevent such accidents. The actor has repeatedly stressed the importance of personal safety and family welfare among his fanbase.

In a recent interview during his Dubai racing event, Ajith said, "My request to fans, watch films, everything is fine. But, Ajith vaazhga, Vijay vaazhga...neenga eppo vaazha poreenga? (Long live Ajith, long live Vijay... when are you going to live your life? I'm grateful for the love that you've given me. But, please look after your life. I'll be a happy man when I get to know that my fans are also doing very well in their lives. And when they are nice and kind to my peers, my co-stars, and they have nice things and words to say."

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Good Bad Ugly is all set to hit theatres on April 10.