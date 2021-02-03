Golden Globes 2021: The Crown Leads This Year's List Of Nominees

Highlights
- The awards will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler
- Three women have been nominated in the best director category
- The awards will take place on February 28
The award season is almost here, which brings us to the 78th Golden Globes nominations in all the categories, which were announced on Wednesday evening. The hosts for the nominations ceremony were Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P Henson. The Crown, Schitt's Creek and The Queen's Gambit fetched multiple nominations. The Crown got the maximum nominations - five. Another highlight was that three women have been nominated in the Best Director category. The 78th Golden Globes ceremony will take place on February 28 - almost two months later than usual. Here's the list of nominations:
Best Actor In a Drama
Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)
Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
Gary Oldman (Mank)
Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)
Best Actress in a Drama
Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)
Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)
Best Actor in a TV Drama
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Josh O'Connor (The Crown)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Al Pacino (Hunters)
Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Best Actress in a TV Drama
Emma Corrin (The Crown)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Sarah Paulson (Ratched)
Best Director
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Movie
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Best Drama
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Original Score
The Midnight Sky
Tenet
News of the World
MankSoul
Best Limited Series or TV Film
Normal People
The Queen's Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Best TV Drama
Ratched
Ozark
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Unorthodox
Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
James Corden (The Prom)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
Dev Patel (Personal History of David Copperfield)
Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
Kate Hudson (Music)
Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)
Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot)
Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma)
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Film
Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)
Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule)
Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Film
Cate Blanchett (Mrs America)
Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)
Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit)
Best Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Best Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy
Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)
Jane Levy (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)
Best Supporting Film Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Jared Leto (The Little Things)
Bill Murray (On the Rocks)
Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami)
Best Supporting Film Actress
Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)
Olivia Colman (The Father)
Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
Helena Zengel (News of the World)
Best Animated Film
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Screenplay
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Supporting TV Actor
John Boyega (Small Axe)
Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule)
Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek)
Jim Parsons (Hollywood)
Donald Sutherland (The Undoing)
Best Supporting TV Actress
Cynthia Nixon (Ratched)
Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek)
Best Limited Series or TV Film
Normal People
The Queen's Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Best Foreign Language Film
Another Round
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
Minari
Two of Us
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the award ceremony, which will be broadcasted from the Beverly Hills hotel venue.