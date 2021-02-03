Golden Globes 2021: The Crown Leads This Year's List Of Nominees

A still from The Crown. (courtesy thecrownnetflix)

Highlights The awards will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

Three women have been nominated in the best director category

The awards will take place on February 28

The award season is almost here, which brings us to the 78th Golden Globes nominations in all the categories, which were announced on Wednesday evening. The hosts for the nominations ceremony were Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P Henson. The Crown, Schitt's Creek and The Queen's Gambit fetched multiple nominations. The Crown got the maximum nominations - five. Another highlight was that three women have been nominated in the Best Director category. The 78th Golden Globes ceremony will take place on February 28 - almost two months later than usual. Here's the list of nominations:

Best Actor In a Drama

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)

Best Actress in a Drama

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)

Best Actor in a TV Drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Josh O'Connor (The Crown)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Al Pacino (Hunters)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Best Actress in a TV Drama

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sarah Paulson (Ratched)

Best Director

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Movie

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Original Score

The Midnight Sky

Tenet

News of the World

MankSoul

Best Limited Series or TV Film

Normal People

The Queen's Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Best TV Drama

Ratched

Ozark

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Unorthodox

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

James Corden (The Prom)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Dev Patel (Personal History of David Copperfield)

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Kate Hudson (Music)

Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)

Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot)

Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Film

Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)

Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Film

Cate Blanchett (Mrs America)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit)

Best Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Best Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

Jane Levy (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)

Best Supporting Film Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Jared Leto (The Little Things)

Bill Murray (On the Rocks)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami)

Best Supporting Film Actress

Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Helena Zengel (News of the World)

Best Animated Film

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Screenplay

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Supporting TV Actor

John Boyega (Small Axe)

Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule)

Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Jim Parsons (Hollywood)

Donald Sutherland (The Undoing)

Best Supporting TV Actress

Cynthia Nixon (Ratched)

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek)

Best Limited Series or TV Film

Normal People

The Queen's Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Foreign Language Film

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two of Us

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the award ceremony, which will be broadcasted from the Beverly Hills hotel venue.